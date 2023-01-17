ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

KPBS

San Diego County COVID-19, influenza numbers take sharp drop

San Diego County public health officials Friday encouraged residents to join 540,000 other San Diegans and get a bivalent COVID- 19 booster, even as the reported numbers of those falling ill dropped by more than 30% over the past week. COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters, and flu vaccines were widely...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KPBS

San Diego beaches prepare for king tides

It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego Channel

La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
LA MESA, CA
mynewsla.com

Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico

A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
MENIFEE, CA

