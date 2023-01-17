Read full article on original website
Related
KPBS
San Diego County COVID-19, influenza numbers take sharp drop
San Diego County public health officials Friday encouraged residents to join 540,000 other San Diegans and get a bivalent COVID- 19 booster, even as the reported numbers of those falling ill dropped by more than 30% over the past week. COVID-19 vaccines, including bivalent boosters, and flu vaccines were widely...
Winter storm brings high rainfall totals across San Diego County
January 2023 brought heavy rain to San Diego, with some areas seeing over 10 inches from one storm system.
Fire damages farm in East County
A fire broke out at a farm in Lakeside on Thursday, causing major damages, said the San Diego County Fire Authority.
Loved ones raise awareness after 22-year-old in San Diego reportedly overdoses
The community in North County has rallied together after Kyle Bleakley died from an accidental drug overdose.
2 San Diego County Regal movie theaters among US locations to close
More than three dozen U.S. Regal movie theater locations, including two in San Diego County, will be closing as the chain's parent company winds its way through bankruptcy.
Hardest Rain Expected Overnight After Parts of San Diego County See Almost 3 Inches of Rain
A powerful Pacific storm will continue to bring widespread rain, mountain snow and strong winds to San Diego County through Tuesday. The heaviest activity continued to be expected to arrive after midnight and through midday Monday, according to the National Weather Service, after early light rain shifted into late afternoon downpours on Sunday.
KPBS
San Diego beaches prepare for king tides
It’s been a busy couple of weeks for lifeguards in Del Mar. First there was high surf and heavy rain which led to beach closures and flooding, and now king tides. Jon Edelbrock is director of community services for the City of Del Mar. “We’re watching the weather patterns, we’re watching the surf forecast that type of thing,” he told KPBS News. “In some of the areas, we do have the barricades up, so that limits the coastal flooding and intrusion back onto the streets, protects some of the homes, that type of thing.”
Pedestrian fatally struck by Sprinter train in North County
A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Sprinter train in Escondido on Wednesday evening, said the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.
San Diego Channel
La Mesa homeowner sees flash floods in his backyard
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Most winters, La Mesa resident Patrick Ellis can't even walk through his backyard. “This portion of the creek has expanded by eight feet,” Ellis said. That’s because this creek floods his land, and picks up speed when it rains. “It’s eroding our property.”...
Santee YMCA Closing Early, Fearing Rally Clashes Over Teen’s Report, Trans Rights
Santee’s YMCA branch says it will close early on Wednesday to protect staff and members ahead of dueling protests sparked by a 17-year-old girl’s account of seeing a naked “adult male” in its women’s locker room. Possible clashes were hinted Tuesday morning by Mike Forzano,...
Mission Valley flooding prompts multiple water rescues
It was a busy Monday morning for San Diego Fire-Rescue Department as crews were dispatched to multiple water rescues before daylight.
KPBS
San Diego's ambulance provider still underperforming, changes looming over emergency medical services
The city of San Diego’s ambulance provider, Falck, is still not meeting expectations and city officials are prepared to take more control over the local 911 system, which could see a contract with another ambulance company to makeup for shortfalls. “We can't continue to operate this way,” said Marni...
Thousands without power in San Diego County
A plethora of power outages were reported Monday across San Diego County, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.
Here's How Much You Have To Make To Be "Middle Class" In San Diego
A new report says America’s “middle class” is shrinking, here’s what it means in San Diego.
King Tides engulf Mission Bay marsh, flood parts of San Diego
We all know about high tides, they happen twice a day, but King Tides happen only twice a year. These roughly seven-foot tides change our coastline in a way that needs to be captured.
News 8 KFMB
Santee cracking down on homeless encampments along San Diego River
The ordinance the full support of Santee city leaders who said that it will help protect nearby communities. But homeless advocates are blasting the move.
Transgender woman ‘crushed’ by international backlash after using YMCA shower
A transgender woman says she was shocked to learn she had become the center of international attention after using the women’s shower at the YMCA.
mynewsla.com
Menifee Mom Charged with Fleeing with Kids into Mexico
A 41-year-old Menifee woman accused of fleeing with her two children during a child custody exchange and leading law enforcement officers on a pursuit into Mexico, where she eluded capture for one night, was charged Thursday with two counts of child concealing and other offenses. Katheryn Rose Broersma was arrested...
Woman suffers serious injuries in Chula Vista hit-and-run crash
A Chula Vista woman was seriously injured and taken to a hospital after being the victim of a hit-and-run crash.
2 rescued from water after being stranded near Otay Lake
Two men are safe after they were stranded on the other side of some flooded water near Otay Lake Monday, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.
Comments / 0