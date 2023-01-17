Read full article on original website
Delaware State Police Investigate Deadly Crash in Rehoboth Beach
REHOBOTH BEACH, De. - Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened in Rehoboth Beach on Sunday evening. Troopers say the crash happened on Route 1 near Rehoboth Avenue Extended. A section of that road was closed as the crash was investigated and cleared. Details on the number...
Dorchester County Man Sentenced to 40 Years Behind Bars for Murder of His Father
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A Dorchester County man has been sentenced to 40 years behind bars in the murder of his father. 50-year-old Douglas McKnight was found guilty of first degree murder in the shooting death of his father, who was 77-years-old at the time of his murder in November of 2021.
Sixth arrest made in Seaford dog fighting bust
SEAFORD, Del. – A sixth person has been arrested in connection to a recent dog fighting bust in Seaford. Officials say 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel hs been charged with two counts of owning, possessing, keeping, or using an animal for the purpose of fighting, one count of being present at an animal fight, and two counts of cruelty or neglect to animals. Jacobs is currently being held without bail for a violation of probation related to this arrest, but not as a result of the charges themselves, for which he was reportedly released on his own recognizance.
Update: 6th suspect arrested in dogfighting probe; 4 more dogs rescued
Four more dogs have been rescued in Sussex County as part of a continuing investigation into dog-fighting. The Delaware Office of Animal Welfare said Friday that the dogs were found at the home of a Laurel man who was believed to be at a Seaford property when five people were arrested on dog-fighting charges earlier this month. Two of the dogs were found chained up in the woods behind the home, and had injuries consistent with fighting.
Drug investigation leads to arrest of Salisbury man
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars following a recent drug investigation. The investigation began last month when the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team was contacted by the Homeland Security Investigations Eastern Shore Office regarding an international package that was found to contain 4,000 Zolpidem pills, which is a schedule IV controlled dangerous substance. The package was being sent to an address in Salisbury.
Two Central Delaware Teen Girls Arrested in Wilmington for Stealing Vehicle
Two teen girls–one from Magnolia and the other from Milford–are charged in connection with a motor vehicle theft that occurred overnight in Wilmington. Police also arrested 18-year-old Sherron Elam-Coursey of Wilmington. Just before 2 a.m., troopers responded to the Wawa on Ogletown Stanton Road in Wilmington and learned that a 21-year-old woman parked her car in front of the store and went inside while leaving the vehicle unlocked and running. As she returned, she saw that it was missing. Police determined that a 15-year-old and 13-year-old stole the vehicle. Officers then found the stolen vehicle in the area of northbound I-95 and Frawley Stadium. They found the two girls and Elam-Coursey hiding in the marsh near the location of the stolen vehicle. Police arrested the three without incident and charged them with the following crimes:
Four adults, two juveniles arrested following drug investigation
DOVER, Del. – A total of six people, including two juveniles, were arrested Wednesday afternoon following a drug investigation. We’re told detectives had been conducting a drug investigation on an apartment in the 200 block of West Reed Street. Members of law enforcement responded to the apartment early Wednesday afternoon to execute a search warrant. Before executing the warrant, officers observed a subject, identified as 38-year-old Roderick Dixon, conducting drug transactions in the area and making contact with a second subject in a vehicle, identified as 40-year-old Janita Sullivan. Both were taken into custody.
Dismembered Body Of Missing Man Leads To Murder Charges For Great Mills Pair: State Police
Two suspects have been apprehended for their alleged roles in the murder of a missing man whose body was found in pieces in Southern Maryland, state police announced. Michelina Goodwin, 45, and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, have been charged with multiple counts of murder for their alleged roles in the death of 50-year-old James Volodimir Nalborczyk, who was reported missing in St. Mary’s County late last year.
Salisbury man convicted in 2022 robbery at Pizza City
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been convicted of armed robbery and assault. On Wednesday, a two-day trial wrapped up with Kendal Smiley being convicted of armed robbery, two counts of first degree assault, two counts of firearm use in a violent crime, and other related charges. The...
Dover man arrested for robbery following trespassing investigation
DOVER, Del. – A trespassing complaint led to multiple charges for a Dover man Wednesday evening. Just after 5 p.m., Dover Police were called to a residence in the unit block of Lamplighter Lane for a report of people trespassing in the residence. Officers responded and made contact with 22-year-old Chaz Johnson inside of the residence, who was found to be in possession of a handgun with an obliterated serial number. A computer check revealed that Johnson was wanted by Milford Police for an October 2022 robbery.
DSP searching for wanted Smyrna man
SMYRNA, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Smyrna man. We’re told 33-year-old James Wheeler has an active felony warrant out of Troop 3 for gun, burglary, and assault charges stemming from an incident that happened Wednesday evening in Magnolia. Wheeler is approximately 5’8″, approximately 220 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has teardrop tattoos next to his right eye and script tattoos on his right arm. Police say his current whereabouts are unknown but he frequents the Magnolia and Camden areas.
Several arrested in Somerset Co. drug investigation
SOMERSET CO., Md. – Numerous suspects have been arrested following a drug distribution investigation in Somerset County. We’re told the Somerset County Narcotics Task Force was assisted by numerous local agencies in conducting a Maryland Criminal Intelligence Network Initiative targeting organized controlled dangerous substance distribution taking place in Somerset County. Officials identified several open-air drug markets frequented by specific distributors on nearly a daily basis. Members of SCNTF utilized concerned citizen complaints, intelligence provided by local law enforcement, confidential informant information, and surveillance to confirm the individuals and CDS activity.
One Injured In Rollover Crash North Of Smyrna
Just before 3:15 Saturday morning rescue crews from the Clayton Fire Company, Kent County Medics, American Legion Ambulance Service, and Trooper 4 were dispatched to the 700 block of Blackbird Forest Road, north of Smyrna, for reports of a rollover crash with ejection. Crews en route were told that a...
Another Arrested, Four More Dogs Rescued in Seaford Dog Fighting Ring
LAUREL, Del.- Another person has been arrested in connection to a dog fighting ring in Seaford. The Delaware Division of Public Health says that 45-year-old Ronnell Jacobs of Laurel has been charged with three felony counts related to dog fighting and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty. Jacobs is currently...
Wanted Dover man arrested
DOVER, Del. – A wanted Dover man is behind bars following a search warrant Tuesday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., a search warrant was executed on an apartment at 405 Country Drive that was associated with a man wanted for domestic related charges, identified as 22-year-old Jahheam Taylor. The search led to the recovery of 1,144.5 grams of marijuana, drug packaging material, $3,001, and ammunition.
DEC lineworker rescues trapped driver from overturned vehicle
In the early-morning hours of Dec. 22, Delaware Electric Cooperative Hot Bucket Crew Chief Ben Salisbury was responding to a power outage when he came across an overturned vehicle outside Greenwood. He quickly assisted the driver and saved a life. On his way to the Georgetown outage, Salisbury noticed debris...
Lewdness investigation leads to arrest on weapons charges in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police arrested a man on multiple charges following a lewdness investigation. Just before 11 p.m., an officer on patrol observed a man, identified as 40-year-old Quentin Parker, urinating outside of a vehicle in the parking lot of Magic Seven. The officer made contact with Parker, at which time Parker got back into his vehicle. The officer detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, leading to a search that revealed a loaded 9mm handgun and 24.6 grams of marijuana.
Police Seek Tips In Dover Shooting
The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 900 Block of Woodcrest Drive Tuesday evening according to Public Information Officer Master Corporal Ryan Schmid. Schmid said the investigation began at approximately 8:03 p.m., when Dover Police were called to the 900 block of Woodcrest Drive for...
Ankle monitor leads to 6th man charged for dog fighting
An ankle monitor led to the arrest of the sixth man who has been charged with animal cruelty and more in a Seaford dog fighting case. The Office of Animal Welfare and state police raided a Seaford resident Jan. 8 and charged five men then. The officers rescued 14 animals that day. One died and five required medical care. Four ... Read More
TidalHealth Hospital Garage Collapse
SALISBURY, Md. - A partial collapse happened around 4 a.m. in one of the parking garages of TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Hospital in Salisbury. A rescue box was struck to alert emergency crews for the building collapse. Crews arrived and Wicomico Central said it was one of the parking garages of Tidal Health Hospital. The partial collapse was the second floor parking level.
