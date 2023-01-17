ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Wind Advisory Warns Of 60 Mph Gusts In Parts Of Bay Area

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito Counties. North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Monday Morning News Roundup

The National Weather Service forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for clear skies, sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. A coastal flood advisory and beach hazard warning are in effect for the central coast and Bay Area, with King Tides forecast to bring the highest tides of the year, combined with rip currents and sneaker waves.
SANTA ROSA, CA
SFGate

Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall

PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
PETALUMA, CA
SFGate

Mudslide Restricts Traffic On Highway 92

Traffic was restricted to one-way on state Highway 92 in San Mateo County west of Crystal Spring Reservoir Friday night. Caltrans said in a Tweet that crews are working to repair a mudslide on the westbound side of the highway. Controls are in place from state Highway 35, also known...
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash Reported Friday Morning On Hwy 1

SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A fatal collision occurred Friday morning on state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, police said. Santa Cruz police issued an alert shortly after 8:30 a.m. about the crash, which has prompted the closure of northbound Highway 1 at River Street. More details about the crash were not...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
SFGate

Chinese New Year guide: Where to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit

It’s about that time of year when small red envelopes are gifted and exchanges of “gung hay fat choy!” become the city’s soundtrack. The Chinese New Year is upon us. And as home to the oldest Chinatown in North America (as well as one of the largest outside of Asia), San Francisco knows how to celebrate.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Officers Recover 17 Vehicles In Stolen Car Ring

The San Pablo Police Department recovered 17 stolen vehicles and identified five suspects in a Bay Area stolen car ring, officers announced on Thursday. Detectives uncovered the ring after a ShotSpotter reported gunshots in the 1700 block of Bush Avenue in San Pablo on Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:10 a.m. At the scene, an 18-year-old man suffering injuries said someone began shooting him after he tried to confront several people who were attempting to break into his car.
SAN PABLO, CA
SFGate

Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
SAN RAFAEL, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy