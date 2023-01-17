Read full article on original website
Wind Advisory Warns Of 60 Mph Gusts In Parts Of Bay Area
The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory on Sunday morning for most of the Bay Area and portions of Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Benito Counties. North to northwest winds are forecast to be between 15 and 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. In higher elevations and near mountain gaps and passes wind speeds are forecast to be between 20 and 30 mph with gusts of up to 60 mph.
Monday Morning News Roundup
The National Weather Service forecast for Monday for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for clear skies, sunny and breezy. Highs will be in the 50s and low 60s. A coastal flood advisory and beach hazard warning are in effect for the central coast and Bay Area, with King Tides forecast to bring the highest tides of the year, combined with rip currents and sneaker waves.
Bay Area home prices fell more than anywhere else in US last month
The days of outrageous overbidding may be behind us.
Photos shows WWII bunker on cliff's edge before it fell onto SF beach
The bunker that tumbled 200 feet onto a San Francisco beach was sitting on the edge of a rain-saturated cliff before it fell.
How the California storms were for researchers on the Farallon Islands
A handful of biologists had a front-row seat to this winter's extreme weather.
Bay Area student goes missing at beach during king tide cycle
A wave hit him and dragged him away from the shore.
Popular Bay Area grocery store Dai Thanh Supermarket opens second store
The Vietnamese grocery store opened its latest location on Jan. 17.
Use Caution On Sb Petaluma Blvd North From Corona Road To Petaluma Outlet Mall
PETALUMA (BCN) Motorists should use caution when driving the southbound lanes of Petaluma Boulevard North from Corona Road to the Petaluma Village outlet mall, police said Saturday morning. Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc. All rights reserved. Republication, rebroadcast or redistribution without the express written consent of Bay City...
SF State student missing at beach was reportedly doing 'polar plunge'
Hamzah Alsaudi, 22, is a San Francisco State wrestler and political science major.
Firefighters Responding To Early Morning Residential Fire On Hayes Street
San Francisco firefighters responded to a residential fire Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to a residence at 1310 Hayes St. at about 1:45 a.m., according to a Tweet from the San Francisco Fire Department. The flames spread to two structures. The public is being asked to avoid the area of...
San Francisco gem Ganim’s Market is the city's best kept burger secret
One of SF's best burger joints is not what you'd expect.
Mudslide Restricts Traffic On Highway 92
Traffic was restricted to one-way on state Highway 92 in San Mateo County west of Crystal Spring Reservoir Friday night. Caltrans said in a Tweet that crews are working to repair a mudslide on the westbound side of the highway. Controls are in place from state Highway 35, also known...
Two-Way Traffic Control In Place On Highway 92; Part Of Sinkhole Repair On Roadway
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol have implemented a two-way traffic control on state Highway 92 to accommodate work to repair a sinkhole on the roadway and other storm-related damage. The two-way traffic control is at at Upper state Highway 35 (Skyline Boulevard) to Pilarcitos Creek Road in Half Moon...
Wild fireworks erupt in San Francisco's Chinatown for Lunar New Year
Photographs show the explosive Year of the Rabbit festivities.
Fatal Crash Reported Friday Morning On Hwy 1
SANTA CRUZ (BCN) A fatal collision occurred Friday morning on state Highway 1 in Santa Cruz, police said. Santa Cruz police issued an alert shortly after 8:30 a.m. about the crash, which has prompted the closure of northbound Highway 1 at River Street. More details about the crash were not...
One dead, two injured after back-to-back collisions in San Francisco
The suspect was arrested, though the investigation is still open.
Chinese New Year guide: Where to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit
It’s about that time of year when small red envelopes are gifted and exchanges of “gung hay fat choy!” become the city’s soundtrack. The Chinese New Year is upon us. And as home to the oldest Chinatown in North America (as well as one of the largest outside of Asia), San Francisco knows how to celebrate.
Officers Recover 17 Vehicles In Stolen Car Ring
The San Pablo Police Department recovered 17 stolen vehicles and identified five suspects in a Bay Area stolen car ring, officers announced on Thursday. Detectives uncovered the ring after a ShotSpotter reported gunshots in the 1700 block of Bush Avenue in San Pablo on Nov. 26, 2022 at 3:10 a.m. At the scene, an 18-year-old man suffering injuries said someone began shooting him after he tried to confront several people who were attempting to break into his car.
Celebrity-backed Dave’s Hot Chicken opens new Oakland restaurant
The Nashville hot chicken craze continues to cast its spice-laden spell.
Woman dies after crashing car into pool in San Rafael
SAN RAFAEL (BCN) A motorist died Saturday morning after her vehicle veered off Point San Pedro Road in San Rafael, crashing into a pool, a California Highway Patrol officer said. The woman was heading west on Point San Pedro about 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and...
