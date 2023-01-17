ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight

It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia.  That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral

Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’

Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member

Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball

NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list

The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
3-star OT Hayes Johnson top five schools, commitment date

Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson is down to five schools in his recruitment. He also has a date for his commitment. Johnson announced on Friday that he will commit on January 26, and will choose from a top five that includes Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.
Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today

The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
