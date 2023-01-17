Read full article on original website
Father Of Georgia Player Who Died Sets Record Straight
It's been four days since tragedy struck the University of Georgia. That Sunday morning, Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash. It came just one day after the school held a parade to celebrate Georgia's second-straight ...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide fans turning cold shoulder on Coordinator options
Some Alabama Football fans are ready to post some ‘Do Not Enter’ signs coming into Tuscaloosa. Some options being mentioned for Defensive Coordinator and Offensive Coordinator are drawing ire from some Tide fans. There is a problem in posting the sign with one potential candidate. He is already...
Lane Kiffin's Tweet About Alabama Transfer Going Viral
Lane Kiffin has been known to drop hints on social media, some subtle, others not so much. So when the Ole Miss head coach retweeted a 247Sports article from Tuesday about Alabama linebacker Demouy Kennedy entering the NCAA transfer portal, it drew plenty of attention. Kennedy, a former ...
Why AD Mitchell's Portal Entry Should Be a Concern for College Football
While Georgia Bulldog fans are certainly saddened by AD Mitchell's transferring. The news should be just as concerning for college football fans as a whole
Football World Reacts To The Stetson Bennett Announcement
Stetson Bennett has hit all the milestones of a College Football Hall of Famer. There's only one problem: He's not eligible for the honor. In four years at Georgia, Bennett threw for 8,428 yards, 66 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions. He also rushed for 530 yards and 14 touchdowns, including 10 ...
Remembering Chandler LeCroy: ‘She was never not smiling’
Angela Kirkpatrick is one of the two associate directors of recruiting operations at Georgia. She sent out a tweet recently that shows how she is feeling right now. DawgNation published an in-depth piece about the loss of Devin Willock earlier this week. Yet this tragedy is not just about a football player. It is about two tremendous losses to the Georgia football family.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ Seen on TV Goes Viral After Infatuated Viewer Posts Her on TikTok
Internet sleuths have done it again. On occasion, a great mystery consumes the internet, and while this one took a few days to solve, we now know that the Ohio State fan who went viral after being spotted in the crowd at the Peach Bowl playoff game is a young woman named Catherine Gurd.
Colts to pay for funeral of beloved Indy Steelers football coach after his tragic killing
After the killing of a beloved local coach, Indianapolis’ pro football team has stepped in to pay for his funeral, and more. The Colts on Thursday told IndyStar the team is covering the expenses for the funeral, post-funeral venue and food for the service commemorating Richard Donnell Hamilton, or as he’s known to many – Coach Nell.
Alabama Football: Why Nick Saban should and will hire Jeremy Pruitt
Alabama Football needs defensive coaches and Jeremy Pruitt needs a job. An obvious solution is for Nick Saban to hire his former Defensive Coordinator. The solution being obvious, does not make it simple. Jeremy Pruitt is damaged goods, from his tenure as Tennessee’s head coach and a slowly evolving NCAA...
4 Schools Have Been In Contact With 5-Star Quarterback Dylan Raiola The Most
Five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola shocked the college football world in December when he announced that he's decommitting from Ohio State. Raiola is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2024 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. The Arizona native has all the tools to become a star at the ...
Georgia Football Is Reportedly Losing Key Staff Member
Sustained success in any sport can lead to one major downfall: assistant coaches becoming targets for new promotions elsewhere. That unfortunate fact is becoming the case for the Georgia Bulldogs football program. A key offensive analyst for Kirby Smart, Eddie Gordon, is reportedly leaving Athens ...
Ohio State Football trying to steal five-star QB from TTUN
The Ohio State football team is trying to get their 2024 recruiting class back on the right track. After a rough finish to the 2023 class, Ohio State has turned their attention to the 2024 class. Unfortunately, they lost Dylan Raiola, the number one overall recruit in that class. Even...
Charles Barkley Names The Best Team In College Basketball
NBA analyst Charles Barkley has been following the 2022-23 NCAA basketball season pretty closely and he had an interesting take on who the best team in America is right now. Appearing on The Next Round on Wednesday, Barkley admitted that he thinks No. 4 Alabama is the best team in the country. ...
5-star Trentyn Flowers talks about why Louisville is on his short list
The University of Louisville basketball program has had a rough go of it on the court this season, the first under Kenny Payne. But while the current Cardinals try to find a couple more wins, Payne and his staff have been working the recruiting ranks for some future talent. The staff has really been focused on a handful of elite Class of 2024 prospects.
Arkansas Offensive Coordinator Search Hot Board
Kendal Briles is leaving his position as the Arkansas offensive coordinator after three seasons to take on the same role at national championship runner-up TCU. Who is in line to replace him?
3-star OT Hayes Johnson top five schools, commitment date
Campbellsville (Ky.) Taylor County three-star offensive tackle Hayes Johnson is down to five schools in his recruitment. He also has a date for his commitment. Johnson announced on Friday that he will commit on January 26, and will choose from a top five that includes Baylor, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State and Tennessee.
Where Kentucky Basketball Signees Land in Updated Rivals Recruiting Rankings
The 2023 basketball recruiting cycle has slowed to a crawl. There are still highly-ranked recruits that will find new homes during the spring signing period, but for most, the hay is in the barn. That is the case at the University of Kentucky where the Wildcats have solidified and finalized their 2023 mega-class with five Top 25 talents.
Sports World Praying For Kentucky Basketball Family Today
The Kentucky basketball family lost a Wildcats mainstay on Wednesday. In a statement from John Calipari, the UK coach confirmed the loss of trainer Chris Simmons, whom he had a long-running relationship with: "Chris Simmons, our trainer at Memphis who came w/ me here, passed away," Coach Cal ...
Colorado football recruiting: Deion Sanders breaks silences after 5-star CB Cormani McClain flips from Miami
Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes continue to make noise on the recruiting trail as the football program prepares for its first season under "Coach Prime." Sanders and the Buffs secured a massive commitment Thursday in flipping top-rated five-star 2023 cornerback Cormani McClain, bolstering the already-rising stock for the Colorado football program with Sanders in charge.
