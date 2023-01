GRANVILLE, Ohio (January 21, 2023) – The No. 23 Denison University women's squash team played at home for the first time in official varsity competition, hosting Carnegie Mellon University on Saturday afternoon at the Mitchell Fieldhouse squash courts. In the end, the Big Red earned a 5-4 Senior Day victory over the Tartans.

