ophthalmologytimes.com
ARVO announces 2023 recipient of Genentech Career Development Award for Underrepresented Minority Emerging Vision Scientists
The Genentech Award is intended to provide early-career underrepresented minority investigators with an opportunity to explore novel and innovative research project ideas. Winners receive a two-year grant totaling $100,000 to support research and personnel costs for establishing an independent vision research program. The Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology...
XEN continues to evolve for use in glaucoma surgery
Patient-tailored techniques result in predicable outcomes for patients. When the XEL Gel Stent was introduced, it was used as a less invasive alternative for patients facing trabeculectomy. When the XEN Gel Stent (Allergan) was introduced, we began using it as a less invasive alternative for patients facing trabeculectomy. Over the...
Case series study: Managing a fungal endophthalmitis outbreak
Prompt intervention may reduce treatment burden and improve the prognosis of fungal endophthalmitis after cataract surgery. South Korean ophthalmologists, led by Seong Woo Kim, MD, PhD, from the Department of Ophthalmology, Korea University Guro Hospital, Seoul, Korea, reported a fungal endophthalmitis outbreak after cataract surgery resulting from contaminated viscoelastic material.
