Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With Coach

The Baltimore Ravens were just eliminated from the playoffs losing a close 24-17 game versus the defending AFC Champions Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 15. This was somewhat of a disappointing end to the Baltimore Ravens season where they went 10-7, however, it was expected with Lamar Jackson missing the last six games, including the playoff matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, with a Grade 2 PCL sprain in his knee.
NFL World Praying For Ex-'Monday Night Football' Reporter

Former ESPN reporter Lisa Guerrero has a new memoir coming out that's titled Warrior: My Path to Being Brave. She opened up about a horrifying situation that took place when she was working for Monday Night Football in 2003. Guerrero revealed that she suffered a miscarriage while on the sidelines...
Who will be the Saints quarterback in 2023? Here are some options

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are one of many teams that have not found their long-term answer at the quarterback position. After being spoiled for 16 years with one of the NFL's most decorated quarterbacks in Drew Brees, the team has dealt with nothing short of tumultuousness at the position since Brees' retirement after the 2020 season.
Saints make big coaching decision

After a season in which they fared 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the second season in a row, the New Orleans Saints have begun to tinker with their coaching staff. The Saints parted ways with longtime offensive assistant Dan Roushar, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Some early morning news…. The Saints begin offseason Read more... The post Saints make big coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Cowboys add former 49ers kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad

The Dallas Cowboys don't appear to be brimming with confidence in kicker Brett Maher. Despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday saying the team won't replace the 33-year-old after missing four extra point attempts Monday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a new kicker has reportedly entered the building. Dallas on...
How Maggie Hardy caught Immaculate Reception ball for Dad

It was another fairy tale ending for the Immaculate Reception ball. The same ball that Franco Harris miraculously caught 50 years ago to give the Steelers their first playoff victory in franchise history inspired another happy, though bittersweet, outcome. For the past half-century, the ball had been in the possession...
NFC Notes: 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said he’s been impressed by DC DeMeco Ryans since he was hired by the team as an inside linebackers coach. “He came in and ran that defense from day one as a rookie and that always stuck out to me,” Shanahan said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN.
LSU hits the road to recruit the future at QB

The LSU football staff has a commitment from one of the nation's best 2024 prospects in quarterback Colin Hurley. Who will the Tigers target in the 2025 class? LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan hit the road this week to check in on some of the staff's top targets.
2023 NFL quarterback analysis: Minnesota Vikings

Current starter: Kirk Cousins | Current backups: Nick Mullens, Josh Rosen. State of the position: Cousins has been the model of consistency since joining the Vikings in 2018, averaging more than 4,000 yards and 30 touchdown passes per season with three Pro Bowl selections. He’s also started 80 of 82 games over that span.
