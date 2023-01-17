Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How 3 Babies Abandoned By Same Mother 30 Years Ago Found Each Other AgainWestland DailyLawndale, CA
Famed Actor Reported Missing by FamilyDaily News NowLos Angeles, CA
Pizza Hut breaks Guinness world record for largest pizza ever with over 68,000 slicesJalyn SmootLos Angeles, CA
Horrific Fiery Multi-Car Crash at Windsor Hills Intersection Kills 6 and Wounds 8 PeopleWestland DailyLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Tennessee Tribune
Road to the Grammys: Father and Son Share TSU Band Legacy
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — When Kedrick Malone Sr., visits his alma mater to watch his son march onto the field with TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands, he can’t help but feel a sense of pride. The father says seeing Kedrick Malone Jr. dressed in a band uniform, like he was decades ago a as drum major for the famed AOB, is priceless.
Frankies 457 Spuntino will bring Brooklyn to East Nashville
Authentic Italian pizza and pasta will be coming to East Nashville in the Spring.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Calamari In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants serving up the best fried calamari in the country.
Urban Dog Bar Opening This Summer
Dog lovers and beer lovers alike can rejoice at the opening of Urban Dog Bar in The Nations neighborhood of Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville
NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Places to visit in Nashville
Places to visit in Nashville: Nashville, Tennessee’s capital, is well-known for its exotic cuisine, euphoric music and hospitality. The first city to be granted an FM broadcasting license in the United States, it was named after Francis Nash, an American Revolutionary War hero. The city has something for everyone,...
tnledger.com
Belle Meade in their sights
Developers pushing high-rise vision to edge of wealthy enclave. Much like that of downtown Nashville, the Belle Meade-area skyline is about to go vertical in a big way – a change that will impact one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods for decades to come. Replacing something old...
iheart.com
Dierks Bentley Marks The End Of An Era For An Iconic Nashville Venue
Dierks Bentley paid tribute to a historic Nashville venue that closed earlier this year. The hit-making country artist reflected on his performances at the iconic Exit/In, in the early days of his career. “My first time playing Exit/In was just as meaningful to me as playing the Ryman and Bridgestone...
wgnsradio.com
Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro
(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
WSMV
WSMV’s Lowrey named to Nashville Business Journal’s ‘40 Under 40’ list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey has been named to the 2023 40 Under 40 list by the Nashville Business Journal. “When I found out, it was a real surprise, but I learned that I had been nominated by a few business leaders in the city,” Lowrey said. “Honestly, for me, 2022 was a landmark year. I launched a podcast. I was hospitalized for a month, and this was a cherry on top. Other people recognized it. This was a landmark year, and I’m very grateful.”
Franklin mansion owners explain why they used photos of the home on fire for Zillow listing
The owner of the 25-year-old mansion has listed it for sale "as is," according to the Zillow post, despite it being a total loss from a fire that broke out in September of 2022.
'Kraken' COVID-19 variant — is as scary as it sounds?
A new variant of COVID-19 is now in Nashville, but luckily doctors said its new name, Kraken — like the terrifying sea monster — makes it seem scarier than it really is.
California to Tennessee economic pipeline brings millions of investment dollars
The so-called pipeline from California to Tennessee has millions of dollars in economic investment flowing through it. Last week's announcement by burger chain In-N-Out is just latest win for Williamson County.
Downtown bridge on Broadway to get facelift to accommodate growth
The Broadway Bridge starts just past the 1200 Broadway building and then ends near Union Station and the Grand Hyatt.
This Is The Top Buffet In Tennessee
Yelp searched around the country to find the best buffets around, including this tasty haven in Tennessee.
Fast Casual
Bonchon opens in Tennessee
Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
Ariza Bellevue developers unveil new plans to raise Coley Davis Road
Developers plan to raise and widen the road to help prevent street flooding in extreme weather events.
fox17.com
Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center
HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
3 killed in Spring Hill crash
The crash happened around 6:15 a.m. in the 5000 block of Main Street/Highway 31 near Spring Hill High School, just south of Saturn Parkway.
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Lebanon, Tennessee
Places to visit in Lebanon, TN. Lebanon, Tennessee, is located in the Middle Tennessee region of the state. It is 30 miles east of downtown Nashville and is part of the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. Lebanon is known for its small-town atmosphere and friendly people, making it a great place to vacation.
Comments / 0