Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Tennessee Tribune

Road to the Grammys: Father and Son Share TSU Band Legacy

NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — When Kedrick Malone Sr., visits his alma mater to watch his son march onto the field with TSU’s Aristocrat of Bands, he can’t help but feel a sense of pride. The father says seeing Kedrick Malone Jr. dressed in a band uniform, like he was decades ago a as drum major for the famed AOB, is priceless.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Sprouts to Open Jan. 20 in Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN — Sprouts Farmers Market is excited to announce it will open its newest store on Jan. 20, located at 5821 Nolensville Pike in Nashville. A ribbon cutting with LaTanya Channel, director of economic growth and small business development of Nashville will take place Friday morning at 6:45 a.m. The doors to the store will open at 7 a.m. This will be the second Sprouts location in Nashville.
NASHVILLE, TN
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Places to visit in Nashville

Places to visit in Nashville: Nashville, Tennessee’s capital, is well-known for its exotic cuisine, euphoric music and hospitality. The first city to be granted an FM broadcasting license in the United States, it was named after Francis Nash, an American Revolutionary War hero. The city has something for everyone,...
NASHVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

Belle Meade in their sights

Developers pushing high-rise vision to edge of wealthy enclave. Much like that of downtown Nashville, the Belle Meade-area skyline is about to go vertical in a big way – a change that will impact one of the city’s most prestigious neighborhoods for decades to come. Replacing something old...
NASHVILLE, TN
iheart.com

Dierks Bentley Marks The End Of An Era For An Iconic Nashville Venue

Dierks Bentley paid tribute to a historic Nashville venue that closed earlier this year. The hit-making country artist reflected on his performances at the iconic Exit/In, in the early days of his career. “My first time playing Exit/In was just as meaningful to me as playing the Ryman and Bridgestone...
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Celebrated comedian Henry Cho to perform In Murfreesboro

(Murfreesboro, TN) Henry Cho, known for his "clean comedy," will be performing two shows Friday, January 27 at The Walnut House in support of the Murfreesboro Kiwanis Foundation. Cho's one hour Comedy Central special is currently running on Netflix and he can be heard daily on SiriusXM, Blue Collar Radio...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

WSMV’s Lowrey named to Nashville Business Journal’s ‘40 Under 40’ list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey has been named to the 2023 40 Under 40 list by the Nashville Business Journal. “When I found out, it was a real surprise, but I learned that I had been nominated by a few business leaders in the city,” Lowrey said. “Honestly, for me, 2022 was a landmark year. I launched a podcast. I was hospitalized for a month, and this was a cherry on top. Other people recognized it. This was a landmark year, and I’m very grateful.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Fast Casual

Bonchon opens in Tennessee

Bonchon, which serves Korean double-fried chicken, opened its first Tennessee location Thursday at 578 Sam Ridley Pkwy. W. "There is a ton of opportunity in Tennessee for Bonchon, and I am happy to be able to be the first to introduce the brand to the state by bringing it to the Smyrna community," Owner Alan Lan said in a company press release. "The restaurant is perfectly located in central Tennessee, which allows us to draw in community members from surrounding areas of Smyrna too. We hope to see more people throughout Tennessee discover the flavors and crunch that make our fried chicken so special."
SMYRNA, TN
fox17.com

Concerns grow surrounding Hermitage homeless camp near Kroger shopping center

HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Concerns continue to rise as homeless camps grow throughout Nashville. Now, people in Hermitage are calling for action. All week, FOX 17 News has heard from residents and business owners in the Hermitage area say they are having more and more encounters with the homeless population. They add that it doesn't look like its slowing down anytime soon.
NASHVILLE, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Lebanon, Tennessee

Places to visit in Lebanon, TN. Lebanon, Tennessee, is located in the Middle Tennessee region of the state. It is 30 miles east of downtown Nashville and is part of the Nashville Metropolitan Statistical Area. Lebanon is known for its small-town atmosphere and friendly people, making it a great place to vacation.
LEBANON, TN

