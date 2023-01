On January 10, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney announced that charges of first-degree murder were filed against two emergency medical technicians in the death of Earl Moore Jr., age 35. According to the Sangamon County Coroner’s Office, Mr. Moore, an African American man, died from “compressional and positional asphyxia due to prone face-down restraint on a paramedic transportation cot/stretcher by tightened straps across the back.”

