Skaneateles, NY

whcuradio.com

Ithaca’s Regal Cinemas to close

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A movie theater in Ithaca will close. Regal Stadium 14 at the Shops at Ithaca Mall is one of six of the movie chain’s casualties in New York. According to Business Insider, 39 U.S. theaters are set to close beginning on February 15th after Regal’s parent company, Cineworld, filed for bankruptcy in September.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’

Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Your Stories Q&A: New life for a Village of Mexico landmark

MEXICO, NY (WSYR) – New life for a historic, vacant hotel in the Village of Mexico. Christal Watters and her daughter, Rebekah, have big plans for the former John Beck’s Hotel on Main Street. The Watters family recently purchased the building and want to open a café, restaurant/bar, and hotel. It will be called, “Beck’s.” […]
MEXICO, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland JCPenny Now Last in Central NY; Oswego Location to Close

Once a great in Central New York, JCPenny is closing its second to last location in the Central New York area. The company has recently announced that the Oswego location will close their doors by May of this year. The last remaining location for CNY will be in Cortlandville on...
CORTLAND, NY
Saratogian

Turning Stone’s 7 Kitchens Buffet open weekends

TOWN OF VERONA, N.Y. – Turning Stone Resort Casino announced today 7 Kitchens, its market-style buffet, will extend its dining experience to now offer brunch every weekend. Developed by Turning Stone’s award-winning culinary team, 7 Kitchens’ brunch menu features a combination of classic buffet favorites and show-stopping “action stations” where guests can watch chefs prepare food made to order, including an Omelet Station, a Pancake and French Toast Station, a Breakfast Burrito Station, a French Classic Station, and more. Brunch will be served on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
VERONA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY Inspirations: Resetting compasses

This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. The sky is blue today, the air is crisp and clear, the temperatures reasonable. These are gifts to be savored here in CNY where Mother Nature is at her most cranky in winter. A blue sky is a gift of the gods.
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Sue, Syracuse University’s Famous Red-Tailed Hawk, Has Died

Sue, the popular red-tailed hawk that lived on Syracuse University's campus, has passed away. Several people reported seeing a felled hawk on the campus grounds on the evening of January 13th. The bird was taken to Page Wildlife Center in Manlius and treated for head trauma, but she sadly succumbed to her injuries.
SYRACUSE, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

