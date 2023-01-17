Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Sure Tesla Model 3 Runs On Gas, Is Determined To Fill It Up
Despite the electric vehicle boom that we've been witnessing over the past few years, EV adoption is still in its early infancy, and that explains why some people are still adjusting to this new reality. Electric cars are as old as the automobile itself and quickly rose to popularity in...
Tesla Staged 2016 Self-Driving Demo Video, Senior Engineer Testifies
Tesla's director of Autopilot Software testified in court last year that a 2016 video used by the automaker to promote its self-driving tech was staged. Ashok Elluswamy said the video was staged to show capabilities like stopping at a red light and accelerating at a green light that the system did not have at the time. The senior engineer made the comments in a July 2022 deposition taken as evidence in a lawsuit against Tesla for a 2018 fatal crash involving former Apple engineer Walter Huang.
Top All-Electric Car OEMs By Sales In 2022: BYD Pursues Tesla
All-electric car sales quickly increase around the world, against all odds, and the year 2022 once again brought new records. In this post, we will take a look at the sales results of the three largest battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturers (OEMs) globally - Tesla, BYD and Volkswagen Group (including Volkswagen, Audi, Porsche, Skoda and SEAT brands).
Tesla Increases The Price Of Its Wall Connector To $425.00
Today, Tesla raised the price of its popular Wall Connector by more than 21%, from $350.00 to $425.00. The 48-amp home and business charging solution can deliver 11.5 kW to the vehicle which is the most power any current Teslas can accept from a 240-v AC charging source. Price changes...
Here’s How Tesla’s Battery Passport Proof-Of-Concept Looks Like
Tesla and Audi have released their first battery passport proofs-of-concept, as part of the Global Battery Alliance’s (GAB) efforts to show customers where the materials in the cells came from. Launched on January 18 at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the two automakers’ battery...
Facelifted Tesla Model 3 Spotted Testing On The Road Under Camouflage
This year will mark the sixth anniversary of the Tesla Model 3, which – in the automotive world – usually means it’s time for a refresh. And if you’re following the American EV manufacturer, you know that its smallest model is bound to be upgraded in one way or another, courtesy of the so-called Project Highland.
ID. Buzz Boosted Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles Sales In 2022
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), part of the Volkswagen Group, reports 328,700 vehicle sales in 2022 (globally), which is an 8.6 percent decrease year-over-year. However, the company has reasons for satisfaction as its all-new, Volkswagen ID. Buzz model, based on the Volkswagen's MEB platform, has become one of the stars of the market.
Tesla's Innovative And Efficient Heat Pump Explained In New Video
All new Tesla electric vehicles come with heat pumps as standard nowadays, and this makes a big difference when it comes to cold weather efficiency and range. In a new video posted on its YouTube channel, Tesla offers an interesting presentation of the heat pump developed for the Model Y and later implemented on the Model 3, Model S and Model X as well.
Tesla Still Dominates US EV Market By Leaps And Bounds
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Check Out Tesla's New Energy App Feature On Mobile
Check Out This Tesla Model 3 Redesigned To Endure Climate Change
No matter how we proceed on this planet, climate change is a reality. We can go to great lengths to slow it or even try to stop it, but according to science, it's still inevitable. At this point, it's really just a question of how bad we let it get, and when it gets to the point that it causes even more catastrophic issues.
Over 15 Brands Testing StoreDot's Fast-Charging High-Energy EV Batteries
StoreDot is developing EV batteries of the future with promises that they'll not only charge incredibly quickly, but also have high energy density, incredible longevity, and true commercial viability. The company's Extreme Fast-Charging (XFC) EV battery cells are now being used and tested by over 15 global automotive brands. StoreDot's...
Elusive Red Tesla Semi Spotted At California Supercharger
Tesla’s red-colored Class 8 Semi truck has been spotted at a Supercharger in Northern California, backing up into a spot and waiting to be admired. The video, embedded below, was posted by Twitter user @teslacarsonly who was there at the scene, in Dublin, California. The elusive red Tesla Semi...
Tesla's Germany Factory Ready For Major Production Ramp, Say Officials
Not only did German officials tell the IG Metall labor union that Tesla is ready for a significant boost in production, but they are also the folks strongly encouraging it. In a time when the demand for EVs, and more specifically, the demand for Tesla's EVs is in question in various areas across the globe, the German Economic Minister appears to be pushing Tesla to produce more EVs.
Winnebago Debuts eRV2 All-Electric Motorhome Concept
At this year’s RV SuperShow in Florida, Winnebago unveiled the eRV2 all-electric motorhome prototype, which is an evolution of the company’s original eRV concept from last year. Based on a Ford E-Transit electric chassis which offers a maximum estimated range of 108 miles (173.8 kilometers), the Winnebago eRV2...
Check Out This Radical Folding Cargo Bike Concept From German Firm Avnson
Even before electric bikes became a thing, folding bikes were already incredibly popular among city-dwellers thanks to their ease of use, practicality, and the ability to fold them, store them in tight spaces, and transport them in cars, buses, and trains. Now that e-bikes are all the rage, folding bikes are more popular than ever, and have even branched out to cargo bikes.
Volkswagen Explains Why The ID.7's Climate Control System Is Smart
Following the Volkswagen ID.7 debut at CES 2023 in camouflaged concept form, the automaker has released new details about the electric sedan's smart air conditioning system. For the first time on a Volkswagen, the ID.7 uses an intelligent climate control system that detects the sun's position. When the automatic function is activated, a sensor on the windscreen detects the incident angle of the sunlight in conditions with high outside temperatures and high solar intensity.
Report: Tesla "Uses Its Profits As A Weapon"
The recent electric car price reduction applied by Tesla around the world continues to be a hot topic, as it might significantly affect other manufacturers. According to a recent Reuters article, titled "Tesla uses its profits as a weapon in an EV price war," Tesla CEO Elon Musk started the EV price war, using the company's "superior profitability as a weapon."
German Union Says Tesla's Long Hours Limit Family And Free Time
Well-known German union IG Metall is back to citing Tesla for its long working hours and potentially unfair and/or unfit working conditions. The union says some employees have visited its office to voice their concerns. Tesla has had issues in Germany just about ever since it broke ground for Giga...
Ride1Up Debuts The Revv1 Class 2 Moped-Style Electric Bike
California-based electric bike specialist Ride1Up has quite an impressive array of electric bikes on the market—all of their bikes cater to the urban rider, and are priced at an extremely attractive price tag. The company is able to do this by designing its products in its headquarters in San Diego, but subsequently outsourcing production to China. As such, its popular models, like the Roadster v2 and Core-5 retail for just a hair over $1,000.
