SPRINGFIELD– As for the Drury men’s team, they’re dead last in the Great Lakes Valley Conference hosting Truman State. Pick this one up about five minutes into the second half, Bulldogs trailing 41-33 until CE Talton hits the jumper to beat the shot clock and gets the foul. He did convert the old-school 3-point play.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 21 HOURS AGO