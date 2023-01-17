ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU women's basketball at Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report

What will No. 3 LSU women's basketball's energy be, back on the road, taking on a talented Alabama squad in Tuscaloosa?. In their last game, Kim Mulkey and her Tigers (19-0, 7-0) found themselves in their first knockdown, drag-out of the season in the fourth quarter at home against Arkansas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU basketball score updates vs. Tennessee: Can Tigers snap out of funk?

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to score its first win of 2023 when the Tigers host No. 9 Tennessee at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers (12-6, 1-5 SEC) have dropped five straight games, all against SEC competition, after upsetting No. 25 Arkansas to start conference play.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Council postpones decision on healthcare agreement with Our Lady of the Lake

The Ascension Parish Council expects to address at a later date the proposed cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. During the Jan. 19 meeting held in Gonzales, council members agreed to place the item on the agenda for the next regular meeting, set for Feb. 2 in Donaldsonville.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish School Board recognized at meeting

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed National School Board Recognition Month during the Jan. 19 Ascension Parish Council meeting held in Gonzales. "I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing the dedication and hard work of local school board members in working to mold an educational system that meets the needs of both today's and tomorrow's children," Cointment said.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy