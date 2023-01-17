Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score prediction at Arkansas: Scouting report on Tigers' rematch with Razorbacks
Nothing has come easily for LSU basketball in the new year. The Tigers (12-7, 1-6 SEC) have lost six straight games, all against conference foes in 2023. Their most recent defeat came on Saturday in a humbling 77-56 loss to No. 9 Tennessee. Coincidentally, the last team LSU beat –...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU women's basketball at Alabama: Score prediction, scouting report
What will No. 3 LSU women's basketball's energy be, back on the road, taking on a talented Alabama squad in Tuscaloosa?. In their last game, Kim Mulkey and her Tigers (19-0, 7-0) found themselves in their first knockdown, drag-out of the season in the fourth quarter at home against Arkansas.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU basketball score updates vs. Tennessee: Can Tigers snap out of funk?
BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball will look to score its first win of 2023 when the Tigers host No. 9 Tennessee at Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday (3 p.m., ESPN). The Tigers (12-6, 1-5 SEC) have dropped five straight games, all against SEC competition, after upsetting No. 25 Arkansas to start conference play.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Targeted event': 12 injured in mass shooting at nightclub in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Gunfire erupted inside a Louisiana nightclub early Sunday and wounded a dozen people in a "targeted attack," police said, marking one of the latest mass shootings in the U.S. One of the 12 victims was in critical condition after the shooting at the Dior Bar & Lounge in Baton Rouge, police said.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Council postpones decision on healthcare agreement with Our Lady of the Lake
The Ascension Parish Council expects to address at a later date the proposed cooperative endeavor agreement between parish government and Our Lady of the Lake Hospital, Inc. During the Jan. 19 meeting held in Gonzales, council members agreed to place the item on the agenda for the next regular meeting, set for Feb. 2 in Donaldsonville.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish School Board recognized at meeting
Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment proclaimed National School Board Recognition Month during the Jan. 19 Ascension Parish Council meeting held in Gonzales. "I urge all citizens to join me in recognizing the dedication and hard work of local school board members in working to mold an educational system that meets the needs of both today's and tomorrow's children," Cointment said.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Three arrested in shooting at Hwy. 74 store in Dutchtown: Ascension Parish detectives
Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office detectives arrested two suspects from Darrow and another from Geismar in connection with a shooting that happened the morning of Jan. 19 along Hwy. 74 near Old Jefferson in the Dutchtown area. According to a news release, detectives arrested Brandon Ellis of Darrow, Armarius Williams of...
