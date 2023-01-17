Read full article on original website
WDTV
Barbour County Sheriff searching for ‘runaway’ teen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a “runaway” teen. A woman reported her 15-year-old son, Jaxon Poling, as a runaway, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department said. Poling was last seen leaving a home on Briar Patch Rd. in Philippi, the...
WDTV
Woman charged with fatally stabbing 3-month-old in Weston
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman has been arrested on suspicion that she fatally stabbed her three-month-old child. Authorities on Friday arrested 31-year-old Krista Brunecz in connection to the child’s death at a Weston apartment building on Dec. 30. Both Brunecz and the infant were taken to an area...
West Virginia woman charged in 3-month-old baby’s stabbing death
WESTON, WV (WBOY) — A Lewis County, West Virginia, woman was charged in connection with the death of her three-month-old infant. Krista Brunecz, 31, was arrested Friday in relation to the child’s death in late December, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO). On December 30, 2022, a call from an area apartment complex […]
WDTV
Officials investigating apparent overdoses at NCRJ
GREENWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - State officials are looking into apparent drug overdoses at North Central Regional Jail. Two inmates at the jail “gave the appearance of experiencing” an overdose on Thursday, a state spokesman said in a statement. The statement said the inmates were provided appropriate medical treatment.
Task force secures 57g of meth, 184g of marijuana, 6 guns, $20,270 in residential search
GLENMORE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A months-long investigation in the Randolph County area has culminated with the arrest of multiple individuals and the confiscation of a substantial amount of substances and firearms. Task Force Commander Corporal D. L. VanMeter of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday, January...
WDTV
‘I’m going to kill you one day’: Man charged for strangling, pointing gun at woman
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after officers said he strangled and pointed a gun at a woman. Officers were dispatched to a home on South Main Ave. in Weston on Dec. 29 and spoke with a woman, according to a criminal complaint. The woman...
Ohio Deputies looking for man that assaulted woman near Park and Ride off Ohio Interstate
Officials in Belmont County say they are looking for a man that assaulted a woman near the Park and Ride off I-470 The Ohio State Highway Patrol say the assault happened on County Road 214 around 6:20 PM. Officials say a woman observed a man assaulting a woman near the park and ride. The witness […]
wajr.com
Marion County interstate lane restriction expected to cause major delays Monday
MARION County, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH) has announced plans to close one lane of southbound I-79 in Marion County to prepare for the next phase of the Tygart River Bridge construction. At 6 a.m. Monday, the lanes will close from the White Hall exit...
Man killed after exchanging fire with police during standoff in Greene County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A man is dead after a police standoff in Greene County. Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, state police were called to a home in the 300 block of Water Dam Road in Washington Township for reports of a man involved in an altercation with family members. Police learned that 47-year-old Frederick Fonner Jr. had fired a rifle at one of his family members during the altercation. The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team arrived and began to negotiate with Fonner to get him to leave the home. Around midnight, Fonner allegedly began firing at troopers from inside the home. Police returned fire, entered the home and found Fonner dead. The shooting is under investigation.
WDTV
NEW DETAILS: Woman arrested after lengthy standoff, firing shots at police
FOUR STATES, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: New details have been released after a woman was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police in Marion County. Authorities received a call around midnight at a home near Brick Hill Rd. in Four States that 41-year-old Michella Strickler had shot herself in the foot, according to a criminal complaint.
WDTV
Students involved in crash near North Marion High School
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A crash involving students near North Marion High School shut down the roadway for nearly an hour Friday afternoon, officials said. The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. near North Marion High School during dismissal, according to the Marion County 911 Center. Marion County Schools Superintendent Donna...
WDTV
Philippi officer awarded Purple Heart for apprehending suspect with broken ankle
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - An officer with the Philippi Police Department received the Law Enforcement Officers Purple Heart Award for injuries he sustained during an arrest in July 2021. Senior Patrol Officer Cody Curkendall was conducting a traffic stop in the early morning hours of July 5, 2021 when he...
Wheeling police arrest 2 after alleged attempted abduction at Casino
Two people have been arrested and are facing multiple felony charges by the Wheeling Police Department after two separate incidents early Tuesday evening. Police say the first incident occurred around 6:45 p.m. at the Wheeling Island Casino parking lot after a report was made of two people being held at gunpoint outside their vehicle. Wheeling […]
13-year-old charged with homicide released with no bail
Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is accused of shooting 13-year-old Chase Jones Monday night in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue before 9:30 p.m. in Clairton.
wajr.com
Routine Weston traffic stop leads to drug arrest
WESTON, W.Va. – A Weston woman is facing drug charges after a routine traffic stop on Jan. 14. Troopers from the Lewis County Detachment of the West Virginia State Police stopped the vehicle at the marketplace intersection on U.S. Route 33 and received verbal consent to search. A male subject and Amanda Ruble, 41, of Weston, were asked to step out of the vehicle.
WTOV 9
One man dies in Wheeling house fire
One person died and another was injured after a fire sparked at their Eoff Street Wheeling home on Wednesday. The couple was inside the home when firefighters arrived shortly after receiving the call around 7:20 in the morning. With smoke and flames coming from the second floor, their actions were...
WDTV
A Community Baby Shower held for expecting mother’s
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A community baby shower was held at the Harrison County Parks and Rec. Saturday. Deaonna Crowe who organized the community baby shower said she had many donations and thought what better way to give back than to give the items to expecting mothers. About 30 expecting...
13-year-old who fatally shot teen back behind bars
The 13-year-old boy charged in the fatal shooting of another teen in Clairton is behind bars after his bail was revoked. Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.
City of Clarksburg looking to make these changes to downtown parking
Clarksburg has released the first draft of its downtown Parking Study, including some of the changes that the city is looking to make.
West Virginia bill would allow motorists to not use a helmet when riding a motorcycle
A Marshall County delegate, Charles Sheedy, is the lead sponsor of a bill to eliminate helmets on motorcycles. The bill, 2887, was introduced on Friday and is currently sent to the house of Technology and Infrastructure. The bill says it would appeal the code of West Virginia, 1931, relating to safety equipment and requirements for […]
