Read full article on original website
Related
News On 6
Memorial Held For Those Who Died In The Oklahoma County Detention Center
An emotional ceremony was held Saturday at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. The People's Council for Justice met to honor those who have died inside the jail while giving hope to those still inside. A moment of silence was held for the 37 lives lost while in jail, 16 of...
News On 6
OHP Talks Resources Available During Missing Person Cases
Law enforcement agencies from around the state, including the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), flooded into Cyril last week in search of Athena Brownfield. For more information on Athena's case, click here. News 9’s Feliz Romero spoke to OHP about what resources they have to assist in missing person cases....
News On 6
Metro Nonprofit Says Athena Brownfield’s Case Is One Of Many Child Neglect Cases In State
A metro nonprofit is hoping to draw attention to the growing number of child abuse cases following the murder of a young Oklahoma girl. Her caretakers are charged in connection to her death. Both caregivers are now behind bars at the Caddo County Detention Center. A nonprofit organization said this...
News On 6
Bond Denied For Man Accused Of Killing Athena Brownfield
Ivon Adams, the man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared in front of Judge David Stephens in the Caddo County Courthouse Friday. For more information on Athena's case, click here. The state and defense attorney both signed off on a gag order regarding this case. The court also denied...
News On 6
1 Injured In Edmond Duplex Fire
One person was injured in a duplex fire Sunday afternoon in Edmond, according to the Edmond Fire Department. The fire was located at a home near South Bryant Avenue and East 33rd Street. Edmond firefighters said a woman was injured in the fire, treated on scene by EMSA and transported...
News On 6
Police Investigate Deadly Shooting In NE Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police were called to the scene of a deadly shooting on the northeast side of the city early Friday morning. According to police, officers arrives on the scene near Northeast 32nd Street and North Lincoln Boulevard at around 2:20 a.m. Police say when officers arrived on scene, they...
News On 6
OKC Firefighters Speak Out On Response To Storm Drain Crash
A person drove off the road in Oklahoma City and couldn’t get out Friday afternoon, and Oklahoma City firefighters had to bring a ladder truck to help. Sometimes it’s just not a person’s day. The driver of that SUV in northwest Oklahoma City had better days herself.
News On 6
'Keep An Eye On The People You Love': Brother Of Teen Suspect In SE OKC Standoff Speaks Out
The brother of a 17-year-old accused of barricading himself inside a home Thursday night during a standoff in Oklahoma City said he hopes to get the teen the help he needs. The teen's brother said the teen was irate and not acting like himself. News 9 is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the juvenile.
News On 6
Vehicle Crashes Into NW OKC Storm Drain
Authorities responded to the scene after a vehicle crashed Friday afternoon into a northwest Oklahoma City storm drain. The crash happened near Northwest 36th Street and North Meridian Avenue. Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene as crews worked to secure the vehicle before they got the driver out...
News On 6
2 Injured After Midwest City Fire
Authorities in Midwest City were on the scene where two people were injured due to a fire early Friday morning. Firefighters said flames were pouring out of the house when they arrived, but that they were able to get the blaze under control. Two residents were treated by firefighters on...
News On 6
1 Killed In NW OKC House Fire; Authorities Investigating
The Oklahoma City Fire Department has confirmed at least one person is dead after a fire that happened Friday morning in the western part of the metro. Authorities said they received a call about a fire around 5:15 a.m. on North Cedardale Drive near Northwest 10th Street. Fire crews put...
News On 6
Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Mustang Fire Vehicle
A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a Mustang Fire Department vehicle and led Mustang Police on a pursuit Friday night. Mustang Police said at around 10:30 p.m., firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road. Police said a man in a...
News On 6
Man Hospitalized After Overnight Stabbing, Police Investigate
An investigation is underway after Oklahoma City Police say a man stumbled into a metro fast food restaurant with stab wounds. According to police, a man stumbled into a Whataburger near Northwest 36th Street & North MacArthur Boulevard at around 11:15 on Thursday night claiming he had been stabbed twice in the stomach.
News On 6
MLK Coalition Thanks OKC Police Officers For Response To Pursuit
This year’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade was one of the biggest ever, but at one point there was the potential for things to go really bad. As participants and spectators lined streets, most of them unaware of possible danger just blocks away. “Now we don’t know what...
News On 6
OKC Women's Correctional Center Closing
The Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing due to infrastructure repair costs needed at the facility, according to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections. Inmates at the corrections center were moved to the Eddie Warrior Correctional Center in Taft. It is unknown what will happen to the facility after it...
News On 6
Fire Crews Respond To NE OKC House Fire
Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Friday evening in northeast Oklahoma City. The home is located near Northeast 63rd Street and North Kelley Avenue. Oklahoma City firefighters said the main part of the fire is out, and they worked to knock down hot spots.
News On 6
News 9 Team Taste-Tests Girl Scout Cookies
OKLAHOMA CITY - What better way to celebrate than tasting this year's new cookie while talking about the program. Joining the News 9 team today is chief product program and marketing officer Judi Startzman and troop leader Jennifer Gibson.
News On 6
Dave Chapelle, Chris Rock Make Comedy History In Oklahoma
Oklahoma City Mayor, David Holt joined more than 18,000 people at the Paycom Center to watch comedians Dave Chapelle and Chris Rock. Mayor Holt said that he and Chris Rock met 25 years ago at a book signing. People waited in lines wrapped around the Paycom Center to see the...
Comments / 0