Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
okcfox.com
Oklahomans remember the 16 lives lost in the Oklahoma County Detention Center in 2022
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Saturday afternoon Oklahomans came together outside of the Oklahoma County Detention Center, remembering the people who lost their lives in the jail in 2022. It was an emotional day as the community remembers the 16 people who died in the Oklahoma County Jail last year,...
okcfox.com
Athena Brownfield's alleged killer, Ivon Adams, denied bond in Caddo County court
CADDO COUNTY (KOKH) — The man accused of killing 4-year-old Athena Brownfield appeared at the Caddo County Courthouse on Friday afternoon. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ivon Adams killed Brownfield on Christmas Day and then buried her body in the Rush Springs area. A judge denied bond for Adams...
okcfox.com
A defense attorney weighs in on the Athena Brownfield murder case
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A defense attorney is weighing in on the Athena Brownfield case. OSBI says the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas Day in Cyril by one of her caretakers. Sources tell us a gag order has been issued and several court documents have been sealed. We...
okcfox.com
OKC convenience store employee attacked at drive-thru, police seeking answers
Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police say a suspect attacked an employee at a convenience store and no one has been arrested. David Hester says he was working at Discount Beer and Tobacco when a customer started honking their horn in the drive through line. "We were...
okcfox.com
Police searching for armed robber in Yukon
YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
okcfox.com
Man steals fire vehicle in Mustang, leads police across metro
MUSTANG (KOKH) - Officials say a man is behind bars after stealing a fire vehicle and leading police on a pursuit on Friday. Mustang Police say firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road when a man pulled up and stole the fire vehicle.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police investigating deadly overnight shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police found a man shot to death on Friday morning. Police found the man dead at 700 NE 32nd Street just before 2:30 a.m. while responding to reports of gunfire. Police said there was some kind of altercation between the victim and the...
okcfox.com
Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
okcfox.com
Norman police investigating after business owner allegedly guns down burglary suspect
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Norman police are investigating after a business owner allegedly shot and killed a burglary suspect. Police said they responded to a 911 call in the 1200 block of 12th Avenue SE around 1 a.m. Thursday. The caller said he had shot a burglary suspect inside his business.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show
Malcolm was live at the state fair park for the Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show. He got to speak with some of the vendors that can turn your home space from great to amazing!. It's going on from January 20th-22nd at the OKC Fairgrounds. For more information go to...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appoints Calvin Prince to Pardon and Parole Board
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Calvin Prince to the state's Pardon and Parole Board on Friday. Prince had been serving on the Oklahoma Department of Corrections Board of Directors since 2019. Prince also spent time as an administrator for the Pontotoc County Specialty Courts. He...
okcfox.com
Furry Friends: Carter
Good Day OK's Adam King and Shelby Love met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Carter and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
okcfox.com
Celebrating The Lunar New Year
We are celebrating the Lunar New Year with our friends, Hung Viet Lion Dancers. You can check them out Saturday at that the Myriad Botanical Gardens for the Lunar New Year Celebration. But first, here is a little sneak peak...
Comments / 0