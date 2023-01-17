ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cyril, OK

okcfox.com

A defense attorney weighs in on the Athena Brownfield murder case

Oklahoma City, Okla. (KOKH) — A defense attorney is weighing in on the Athena Brownfield case. OSBI says the 4-year-old was murdered on Christmas Day in Cyril by one of her caretakers. Sources tell us a gag order has been issued and several court documents have been sealed. We...
CYRIL, OK
okcfox.com

Police searching for armed robber in Yukon

YUKON (KOKH) - OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Yukon police are looking to identify a man they say robbed a business at gunpoint and made off with cash in Yukon. Police say the incident happened around 10 p.m. on January 18th in the 1200 block of E. Vandament. The suspect is...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

Man steals fire vehicle in Mustang, leads police across metro

MUSTANG (KOKH) - Officials say a man is behind bars after stealing a fire vehicle and leading police on a pursuit on Friday. Mustang Police say firefighters were responding to a call near Southwest 59th Street and North Czech Hall Road when a man pulled up and stole the fire vehicle.
MUSTANG, OK
okcfox.com

Man killed in early morning fire in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man was killed in an early morning fire in Oklahoma City. Fire officials said they responded to 885 N Cedardale Drive just after 5 a.m. Friday. The incident was initially called out as a grass fire but crews found an outbuilding in the backyard ablaze instead.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show

Malcolm was live at the state fair park for the Oklahoma City Home + Garden Show. He got to speak with some of the vendors that can turn your home space from great to amazing!. It's going on from January 20th-22nd at the OKC Fairgrounds. For more information go to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Furry Friends: Carter

Good Day OK's Adam King and Shelby Love met with Tina from the Oklahoma City Animal Welfare to learn more about Carter and how you can give him a forever home. The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter is located at 2811 SE 29th St in Oklahoma City.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Celebrating The Lunar New Year

We are celebrating the Lunar New Year with our friends, Hung Viet Lion Dancers. You can check them out Saturday at that the Myriad Botanical Gardens for the Lunar New Year Celebration. But first, here is a little sneak peak...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

