wchstv.com
Man charged after domestic disturbance that sends girlfriend to hospital, deputies say
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Logan County deputies said a man faces multiple charges after a domestic disturbance that sent his girlfriend to the hospital. Patrick Sean Ballard was charged after an incident that was reported Sunday, according to a Facebook post from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
WSAZ
wchstv.com
Woman wounded in Kanawha shooting believed to be accidental, sheriff's office says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 4:15 p.m. 1/22/23. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said a 20-year-old woman was wounding in a shooting that is believed to be accidental. Kanawha County dispatchers said the incident happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of High Street near St....
wchstv.com
South Charleston police seek man who robbed tavern employee at knifepoint
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 8:30 p.m. 1/22/23. South Charleston police said a man held an employee at the Short Street Tavern at knifepoint Sunday night and stole about $1,000. The man ran away, and police are still searching for the suspect. Dispatchers said no one was injured...
Beckley hotel worker caught stealing after his accomplice failed to cut the wrong camera wire
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Microtel Inn employee is charged after a security camera catches him stealing. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Microtel Inn on Harper Road regarding a larceny complaint. The theft included various DeWalt hand/battery-powered tools valued at around 2,690 dollars stored in room 122. The tools belonged to a construction company that was remodeling part of the hotel.
q95fm.net
Two Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges In Belfry After Allegedly Admitting To Officer That Drugs Were In Their Car
A Trooper with the Kentucky State Police- who was on patrol in Belfry, arrested two people on drug trafficking charges. The trooper had stopped at a gas station and, upon exiting his vehicle, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car next to him. The trooper then spoke...
Pax man sentenced to fifteen years after running from Deputies with Methamphetamine
PAX, WV (WVNS) – A Fayette County man was sentenced to up to fifteen years in prison for running from law enforcement with Methamphetamine. On January 13, 2023, Jamie E. Clay, age 37, of Pax, West Virginia, was sentenced by Judge Thomas H. Ewing to one to fifteen years in prison for the felony offense […]
WSAZ
Raleigh County man pleads guilty to child exploitation crime
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County man pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor. According to court documents, James Edward Cook, 43, of Arnett, started speaking with an individual on Facebook he believed to be a 9-year-old girl in December 2021. He admitted to investigators that he discussed sexually explicit topics with the […]
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
One dead after fatal ATV accident in Greenbrier County
QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) – One man is dead after a fatal early-morning ATV crash in Greenbrier County. On Friday, January 20th, 2023 at 3:20 A.M. the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched by Greenbrier County 911 to a crash involving an ATV on Russellville Road in the Quinwood area of Greenbrier County. Sheriff’s deputies were […]
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man accused of phone line wire theft in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces multiple charges after utility workers said they witnessed him stealing wire from an active phone line Wednesday in Kanawha County. Lowell T. Parsons, 42, of Kenna is charged with grand larceny and destruction of property, according to a news release from...
String of break-ins reported in Beckley
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Sergeant Pannell with the Beckley Police Department confirmed a series of break-ins occurred in Beckley on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 and early Thursday, January 19, 2023. Four local establishments suffered losses due to multiple breaking and entering cases. At this time the suspect(s) are unknown. King Tut Drive In, Hairmaxx, Mad […]
lootpress.com
Two arrested, two wanted by Beckley Police after large drug bust
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On January 17, 2023, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Unit, assisted by Special Response Teams from the WV State Police and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, executed three search warrants at Willbrian Apartments located at 510 Ewart Avenue in Beckley and one search warrant at a residence in the 6000 Block of Robert C. Byrd Drive in Bradley.
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement agencies look at benefits of dashboard and body cameras
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — You may think it's the norm but in reality, many law enforcement agencies across West Virginia don't have dashboard or body cameras while on duty. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will be the latest department to get them, but it's taken more than a...
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
wchstv.com
Second copper theft destroys lighting at Kanawha County baseball field
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A second copper theft has been reported at a Kanawha County baseball field, destroying another Mountaineer Little League lighting system. Outdoor lights and breaker boxes at Ruthlawn Field in Charleston were stripped of copper, according to a Facebook post from Mountaineer Little League. The theft...
wchstv.com
Montgomery police: Human body found at Tech Marina
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police report a human body was found Friday morning at Montgomery’s Tech Marina. The body of a male was found about 10:30 a.m. and taken to a medical examiner’s office, Montgomery police said. Officers said no missing person reports for the Montgomery area...
Metro News
Man killed in ATV crash in Greenbrier County
QUINNWOOD, W.Va. — A man was killed in an ATV crash in Greenbrier County early Friday morning. A passerby spotted the wrecked machine on Russellville Road near Quinnwood at about 3:20 a.m. Friday. Investigators said the operator and the ATV was found over a hillside. The driver was unresponsive.
