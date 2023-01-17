ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
MCKINNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Bazaldua’s D7 Logs Most Murders

Violent crime continues to rise unabated in Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua’s District 7, with assaults and murders ticking upward last month. Bazaldua, a repeated runner-up for Crime Boss of the Month, has seen violent crime spike several times throughout 2022 but, along with his fellow council members, has seemingly not done anything to get a handle on the situation.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

16-year-old Found Dead in Local Creek

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body discovered in Grand Prairie yesterday was Kayla Kelley. The cause of death was not listed, but said the body was found in a wooded area in a “clandestine grave.”. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner released a...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Body Discovered Amid Search for Woman

Police have discovered a female body in a field in Grand Prairie amid a North Texas search for a missing woman. The remains of the deceased will be examined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, which will determine the cause of death as well as the identity of the corpse, reported NBC 5 DFW.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
fox4news.com

Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven

FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
FORT WORTH, TX
easttexasradio.com

Body Found In Grand Prairie

A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on Brookhaven Dr

On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call regarding a body in a creek located in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the unidentified victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas County Medicals Examiner’s office will work on identifying the victim.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Body Found in Grand Prairie Identified as Missing Woman Kayla Kelley

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of a body found Wednesday in Grand Prairie as 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. The Collin County Sheriff's Office, which had been investigating Kelley's disappearance, said Wednesday night a woman's body had been found in Grand Prairie but the identity of the person had not yet been confirmed.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
The Community News

Jury gives 17-time convicted thief 17-year sentence for 18th theft

In a jury trial that concluded Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Weatherford, a Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot. Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police Officers on Aug. 9, 2022, after...
WEATHERFORD, TX
CBS DFW

2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on 4300 Spring Avenue

On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined; two victims suffered gunshot wounds when an unknown suspect shot into the residence. One of the victims, 52 years old, James Deckard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim refused to be transported. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 010272-2023.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local Cop Fired Over Use of Force

A Fort Worth police officer was fired on Friday, months after allegedly shoving a person to the ground and then lying about the incident. On July 22, 2022, Officer Jose Salazar was working a security gig for a bar in Fort Worth. He was not officially on duty at the time of the incident.
FORT WORTH, TX
iheart.com

Mother Accused Of Sneaking Into School To Watch Daughter Fight

In Texas, the mother of an Arlington High School student is being investigated after allegedly sneaking into the school and watching her daughter get into a fight. Reportedly, the mom was able to blend it with the rest of the students…complete with a backpack draped over her…but was “not authorized to be in the building,” according to superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer.
ARLINGTON, TX
WFAA

Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say

DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
DALLAS, TX

