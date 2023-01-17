Read full article on original website
Fort Worth armed robbery suspect arrested two years later
Fort Worth police have arrested the suspect they’ve been tracking down for two years since an armed man robbed a customer at an ATM on South University Drive across the street from the TCU campus.
Man connected to Kayla Kelley kidnapping charged with arson
GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) - In addition to kidnapping, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, now faces a charge of arson in connection to the case of a missing McKinney woman.Police named Ferguson as a person of interest in the disappearance of Kayla Kelley, 33. They allege he and Kelley were dating. Ferguson lied to Kelley about his marital status when they met online, according to his arrest report. Additionally, the report states Kelley found out Ferguson was married after they started dating. She told him she was going to reveal the truth to his wife, according to the document. Last Wednesday, on Jan. 11,...
Dallas man found guilty for one of two murder cases he faced
32-year old Franklin Fuller was found guilty of felony murder for the March 2019 shooting of a man who was in his car in the Vickery Meadow neighborhood. He was sentenced to life but with the possibility of parole.
dallasexpress.com
Bazaldua’s D7 Logs Most Murders
Violent crime continues to rise unabated in Dallas City Councilman Adam Bazaldua’s District 7, with assaults and murders ticking upward last month. Bazaldua, a repeated runner-up for Crime Boss of the Month, has seen violent crime spike several times throughout 2022 but, along with his fellow council members, has seemingly not done anything to get a handle on the situation.
dallasexpress.com
16-year-old Found Dead in Local Creek
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Thursday afternoon that the body discovered in Grand Prairie yesterday was Kayla Kelley. The cause of death was not listed, but said the body was found in a wooded area in a “clandestine grave.”. Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner released a...
Police: Two shot dead in Fort Worth home
Police in Fort Worth are investigating a double murder from overnight. Officers called to a home on Killian Street late Wednesday night and found a man and a woman each shot multiple times inside a bedroom.
dallasexpress.com
Body Discovered Amid Search for Woman
Police have discovered a female body in a field in Grand Prairie amid a North Texas search for a missing woman. The remains of the deceased will be examined by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office, which will determine the cause of death as well as the identity of the corpse, reported NBC 5 DFW.
fox4news.com
Trackdown: Help find armed men who robbed Fort Worth 7-Eleven
FORT WORTH, Texas - In this week’s Trackdown, Fort Worth police are hoping the public can help identify two men who robbed a 7-Eleven at gunpoint. This happened in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve, at the 7-Eleven in the 5400 block of S. Hulen Street. "We had...
easttexasradio.com
Body Found In Grand Prairie
A body was found Wednesday night in Grand Prairie that police think might be missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley. The body was less than a mile from suspect Ocaster Ferguson’s home. At this time, they have charged him with kidnapping. Kelley had been dating a man named Kevin Brown since last summer, and her friends say she planned to confront him after learning he was married and that his real name was Ocastor Ferguson.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on Brookhaven Dr
On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 10:05 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a call regarding a body in a creek located in the 1700 block of Brookhaven Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and found the unidentified victim dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds. Dallas County Medicals Examiner’s office will work on identifying the victim.
fox4news.com
2 students arrested after guns, marijuana found at Arlington's Bowie High School
ARLINGTON, Texas - Two teenagers were arrested Friday morning after Bowie High School officials said they found two handguns and marijuana during a search of their backpacks. One of the students has been identified as 17-year-old Machai Kelley. The other student is a juvenile, so his name will not be released.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Body Found in Grand Prairie Identified as Missing Woman Kayla Kelley
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed the identity of a body found Wednesday in Grand Prairie as 33-year-old Kayla Kelley. The Collin County Sheriff's Office, which had been investigating Kelley's disappearance, said Wednesday night a woman's body had been found in Grand Prairie but the identity of the person had not yet been confirmed.
The Community News
Jury gives 17-time convicted thief 17-year sentence for 18th theft
In a jury trial that concluded Tuesday, Jan. 17, in Weatherford, a Fort Worth man with 17 previous theft convictions received a sentence of 17 years in prison for stealing power tools from Home Depot. Dremel Lamont Roberts, 41, was arrested by Weatherford Police Officers on Aug. 9, 2022, after...
2 found shot dead inside Fort Worth home, investigation underway
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot dead inside a Fort Worth home Wednesday.On Jan. 18, police were sent to a shooting call in the 3700 block of Killian Street. When officers arrived, they found two shooting victims inside a bedroom of the residence.Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their identities have not been identified at this time.This remains an ongoing investigation.
Florida man and woman plead guilty to robbing multiple banks across DFW; one sentenced to more than 11 years
DALLAS — A Florida duo traveled to North Texas with the intention of robbing multiple banks across Dallas-Fort Worth, officials say. Now, one has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison, and the other is awaiting their fate. Thomas Joseph Banno, 54, pleaded guilty in August...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on 4300 Spring Avenue
On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at approximately 10:10 p.m., Dallas police responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined; two victims suffered gunshot wounds when an unknown suspect shot into the residence. One of the victims, 52 years old, James Deckard was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries. The second victim refused to be transported. This remains an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 010272-2023.
dallasexpress.com
Local Cop Fired Over Use of Force
A Fort Worth police officer was fired on Friday, months after allegedly shoving a person to the ground and then lying about the incident. On July 22, 2022, Officer Jose Salazar was working a security gig for a bar in Fort Worth. He was not officially on duty at the time of the incident.
fox4news.com
Beloved Fort Worth boxing coach killed in shooting after argument with family member
FORT WORTH, Texas - The youth boxing community in Fort Worth is mourning the death of a beloved boxing coach. Police say Joe Guzman was shot and killed during an argument in his Fort Worth home Monday. Photos posted on social media and a Fort Worth boxing club reflect friends...
iheart.com
Mother Accused Of Sneaking Into School To Watch Daughter Fight
In Texas, the mother of an Arlington High School student is being investigated after allegedly sneaking into the school and watching her daughter get into a fight. Reportedly, the mom was able to blend it with the rest of the students…complete with a backpack draped over her…but was “not authorized to be in the building,” according to superintendent Dr. Dave Moyer.
Shooting in South Dallas kills one, injures another, police say
DALLAS — Police have started investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Dallas Tuesday night, according to the Dallas Police Department. The department said their officers responded to a shooting in the 4300 block of Spring Avenue at 10:10 p.m. on Jan. 17. This is west of Parkdale Lake and southeast of Cotton Bowl Stadium.
