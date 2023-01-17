The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday faced the same situation they did two nights before. This time they got the job done, beating Vegas 3-2 to wrap up a three-game road trip. The Red Wings (19-17-7) stopped a three-game slide (0-2-1) and gained three of a possible six points on the swing. Their past three victories have come against teams among the league’s top nine in points percentage (Winnipeg, Toronto, Vegas).

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO