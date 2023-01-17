Read full article on original website
What’s the most likely outcome in Red Wings-Dylan Larkin contract talks?
Steve Yzerman is as unpredictable and daring as any NHL general manager. The latest example being his decision to waive Jakub Vrana, essentially cutting ties with the offensively gifted forward, whether or not he finds his way back to the Detroit Red Wings this season from Grand Rapids. So, what...
Red Wings fail to gain traction, falling to Flyers 2-1
DETROIT – The longer Saturday’s game remained scoreless, the more it seemed one defensive mistake would be difficult from which to recover. The Detroit Red Wings made that mistake midway through the third period, and the Philadelphia Flyers capitalized on their way to a 2-1 victory at Little Caesars Arena.
Red Wings pleased with trip, await word on Bertuzzi injury
The Detroit Red Wings on Thursday faced the same situation they did two nights before. This time they got the job done, beating Vegas 3-2 to wrap up a three-game road trip. The Red Wings (19-17-7) stopped a three-game slide (0-2-1) and gained three of a possible six points on the swing. Their past three victories have come against teams among the league’s top nine in points percentage (Winnipeg, Toronto, Vegas).
Tyler Bertuzzi day-to-day as Red Wings seek quick adjustment after trip
DETROIT – The news on Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi Saturday was good for a change, unlike two previous occasions this season. Bertuzzi won’t play tonight against the Philadelphia Flyers at Little Caesars Arena (7 p.m., Bally Sports Detroit), but his lower-body injury will not idle him long term.
Red Wings’ compete level can’t overcome mistakes
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings competed hard, played the right way for 2½ periods, got strong goaltending and responded in the always difficult first game back from a Western trip. That’s what made the result tough to swallow – a 2-1 loss Saturday to the Philadelphia Flyers...
Red Wings’ Lucas Raymond picks up pace, clicking again with Dylan Larkin
DETROIT – Lucas Raymond’s slow start this season might have had some thinking the league had learned how to contain him. It hasn’t. That’s been apparent over the past month. Raymond has 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) in his past 15 games. With 14 goals...
Flyers vs. Red Wings predictions, picks & odds for Saturday, 1/21
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia Flyers will be traveling for a one-game road trip to play the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. Both teams could...
Minnesota vs. Michigan basketball predictions, picks & odds: Sunday, 1/22
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Minnesota Golden Gophers find themselves in the cellar of the Big Ten Conference heading into a road game against the Michigan Wolverines...
