financemagnates.com
PrimaryBid, BMLL, FXCM and More: Executive Moves of the Week
In January, the number of executive roles being onboarded in the forex, crypto and fintech industries is returning to what we normally expect with a slight dip due to redundancies in the market. Let’s review the executives that have taken on new roles and challenges in our executive moves roundup of the week.
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Boutique Wealth Manager EXANTE Secures FCA License, Launches in UK
EXANTE, a Cyprus-based boutique wealth management platform, has secured a regulatory license from the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and has officially launched its services in the country. The boutique brokerage disclosed the developments in a statement shared with Finance Magnates. EXANTE, which offers access to over 50 global markets...
OANDA Japan Stops fxTrade Desktop Download, Changes USD/JPY Margin Rate
OANDA Securities, the Japanese subsidiary of longstanding online forex and CFD brokerage company, OANDA Corporation, stopped new downloads of the desktop version of its fxTrade trading platform on Friday. The subsidiary also announced a change in the margin rate of the USD/JPY currency pair for corporate accounts. "From now on,...
South Africa Mandates Risk Warnings in Crypto Ads
South Africa’s Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) issued new guidelines mandating a risk warning for all cryptocurrency investment advertisements. “Investing in Crypto assets may result in the loss of capital,” all crypto ads in the country need to show the exact message or something similar. South Africa Mandates...
ASIC Drafts Reporting Rules for Foreign Brokers with Aussie Clients
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) is moving towards tightening rules for foreign financial services companies with Australian operations. From October 2024, foreign brokers dealing with Australian retail clients will likely have to report their local transactions to the Aussie regulator. ASIC to Bring Reporting Rules for Foreign Brokers.
Crypto Flashbacks & Flash Forward: 10 Events in 2022 + 10 Trends in 2023
The cryptocurrency market has certainly seen its fair share of excitement over the years. Cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin, have garnered a lot of attention due to their potential to disrupt traditional financial systems and their ability to provide a decentralized and secure way to transfer value. There have been many...
Nour Hammoury Becomes New Chief Market Analyst at SquaredFinancial
SquaredFinancial, a major global brokerage company, has appointed Nour Hammoury as its new Chief Market Analyst. He brings more than 15 years of trading and analytical experience focused on stocks, foreign exchange , and the global economy. SquaredFinancial Adds Chief Analyst. According to Monday's press release, Hammoury is a respected...
How Fintech Accelerates the Growth of Numerous Industries
A good business cannot exist without profits, and the foundation of profits is a secure and convenient payment mechanism. If a company cannot make and receive payments on time, it will be unable to cover its operating expenses. Despite apparent progress in the financial system, not all legitimate businesses can...
Compensation Sought by FX Traders from Brokers Drops 3% to $3.3M in Q4
The total compensation sought by online forex brokers from all brokerages declined slightly to $3.3 million during the fourth quarter of 2022, down from $3.5 million in the prior quarter. Similarly, the compensation awarded to traders dropped by 23% to $60,919 during the past quarter. On the contrary, the compensation...
SEBA Bank Launches New Offering to Simplify Crypto Banking
SEBA Bank, a Swiss-based digital asset banking platform, has presented a new offering to make cryptocurrency banking easier and to match the needs of traditional and digital investors. SEBA Bank Presents a New Offering. According to Monday's press release, SEBA Bank is introducing three types of exclusive programs that customers...
Goldman Sachs to Slim Down Alternative Investments That Affect Revenue
The asset management arm of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is preparing to reduce a significant part of nearly $60 billion in alternative investments, Reuters reported on Monday. A member of the firm's Board of Directors told the agency that the move is expected to reduce the burden on financial performance and revenue.
