ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

At Davos, Ukraine's first lady urges support for her nation

By JAMEY KEATEN
WGAU
WGAU
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2tP4_0kHYnW6500

DAVOS, Switzerland — (AP) — Ukraine's first lady on Tuesday pressed world leaders and corporate executives at the World Economic Forum's annual gathering to do more to help her country at a time when Russia's invasion is leaving children dying and the world struggling with food insecurity.

As the anniversary of the war nears, Olena Zelenska said parents in Ukraine are in tears watching doctors trying to save their children, farmers are afraid to return to their fields filled with mines and "we cannot allow a new Chernobyl to happen," referring to the 1986 nuclear disaster as Russian missiles have pounded Ukrainian energy infrastructure for months.

“What you all have in common is that you are genuinely influential," Zelenska told attendees. “But there is something that separates you, namely that not all of you use this influence, or sometimes use it in a way that separates you even more."

She spoke as hundreds of government officials, corporate titans, academics and activists from around the world descended on the resort town. The weeklong talkfest of big ideas and backroom deal-making prioritizes global problems such as hunger, climate change and the slowing economy, but it's never clear how much concrete action emerges to help reach the forum's stated ambition of "improving the state of the world."

“We are all internally convinced that there is no such global problem that humanity cannot solve," Zelenska said. “This is more important now when Russia’s aggression in Europe poses various challenges."

The fighting has killed thousands of civilians, displaced millions and jolted food and fuel markets worldwide, raising inflation and expanding food insecurity in developing nations.

“There is a right to food that every human being has, and it’s an insult for mankind and for human nature itself, that in the 21st century, it is possible for us to have mass starvation simply because because there is a targeted aggression of some countries," she said.

Ukraine and Russia had been key suppliers of wheat, barley and other food supplies to Africa, the Middle East and Asia, where many were already going hungry. The head of the U.N. World Food Program says 350 million people worldwide are on the brink of starvation because of conflict, climate change and COVID-19, whereas it was about 80 million when he took the job in 2017.

“You think you can’t get any worse. Then the breadbasket of the world is shut down: Ukraine. Now (the country has) the longest bread lines in the world,” WFP Executive Director David Beasley told The Associated Press at Davos.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen urged the executives and leaders at Davos to keep aiding Ukraine.

“It is a perfect opportunity to take investment and reform to pave this way for Ukraine towards the European Union," she said. “And my call on you is: We need every helping hand on board. Ukraine deserves to have as much support as possible."

While urging unity for Ukraine, the head of the EU's executive arm unveiled a major clean tech industrial plan to compete with China and the United States as the 27-nation bloc looks to remain a leader on plotting a greener future.

She said the plan would make it easier to push through subsidies for green industries and inject funding into EU-wide projects to help reach a 2050 goal of climate neutrality. The bloc also would be more forceful in countering unfair trading practices.

Instead of trade disputes, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He focused on his optimistic vision for a rebound of the world's second-largest economy after strict COVID-19 measures. He spoke at Davos after China released data Tuesday showing economic growth fell to its second-lowest level in at least four decades last year.

“If we work hard enough, we are confident that in 2023, China’s growth will most likely return to its normal trend. The Chinese economy will see a significant improvement,” said Liu, a senior economic official on China’s Cabinet.

Scores of notables, including former U.S. Vice President Al Gore, trudged through the snow and crisscrossed the Alpine town of 10,000 to attend panels on everything from the environment to cryptocurrencies to the fight against COVID-19.

Many minds were on the devastating Russian missile strike that hit an apartment building in the southeastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, killing dozens of people in one of the deadliest single attacks in months.

Zelenska said “there are no day offs from war" and that “everyone in Ukraine has to risk their lives every day," but added that she believed the world would unify for peace.

Her husband, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will be beamed in by video Wednesday to complement the in-person delegation of his wife and officials such as Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Davos offers a new chance for Ukrainian envoys to ramp up international support for donations of weapons like tanks and anti-rocket defenses and greater pressure to further isolate and squeeze Russia's economy.

France, the U.K., the U.S. and other nations are vowing to send increasingly powerful weapons to Ukraine, such as tanks or armored combat vehicles.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, whose country borders Russia and is looking to join NATO, said the West should send Russian President Vladimir Putin the message that “we will support (Ukraine) as long as needed — five years, 10 years, 15 years, whatever it takes — we will support Ukraine, and this will not stop."

___

AP journalists Masha Macpherson and David Keyton in Davos contributed.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the World Economic Forum meeting at https://apnews.com/hub/world-economic-forum

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Ex-SEAL dies in Ukraine; 6th known American killed in war

A former U.S. Navy SEAL who went AWOL in 2019 was killed this week in Ukraine, American officials said Friday. They said he was not fighting in an official capacity. Daniel W. Swift, who was a 1st class petty officer, was injured in Dnipro and died of his wounds, said one of the officials, who all spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues.
OREGON STATE
WGAU

US ambassador heading to Africa as part of Biden's big push

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, is the second Cabinet member heading to Africa as part of President Joe Biden’s big push to engage with the world’s second-largest continent. The U.S. Mission to the U.N. said Sunday she...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Macron to hike military funds amid Ukraine war, new threats

PARIS — (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday proposed to boost defense spending by more than a third through 2030 and to "transform" France's nuclear-armed military, to better face evolving threats and take into account the impact of Russia's war in Ukraine. Macron announced a proposal...
WGAU

How Germany's 'Doctor No' disrupted allied unity on tanks for Ukraine

In the weeks leading up to Friday’s conference of the two dozen nations of the Ukraine Contact Group at the U.S.-run Ramstein Air Base in southwest Germany, there has been a steady trickle of information regarding what military hardware allies were planning to send to the war torn nation to help bolster its defenses and launch counter offensives to repel Russia’s invasion.
The Veracity Report - Washington D.C. Edition

From 14 to 'Dozens' - The Number of FBI Whistleblowers Who Have Volunteered to Testify to DOJ Weaponization Subcommittee

In a shocking turn of events, what started out as 14 individual whistleblowers has blossomed into several dozen volunteers. It all began when the newly Republican-controlled House of Representatives announced that it would be creating a new subcommittee to investigate the politicization and weaponization of the DOJ under the Biden administration.
WGAU

Russia official warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The speaker of the lower house of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Turkey condemns Sweden protests, cancels ministers' meeting

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Turkey on Saturday canceled a planned visit by Sweden's defense minister in response to anti-Turkish protests that increased tension between the two countries as Sweden seeks Turkey's approval to join NATO. A far-right activist from Denmark received permission from police to stage a protest...
WGAU

Ukraine's Zelenskyy honors those killed in helicopter crash

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an emotional meeting Saturday with the families of those who died in a helicopter crash earlier this week. Zelenskyy spoke with family members of seven of those killed in Wednesday's crash in the Brovary area of Kyiv, the...
WGAU

Minister: Germany won't block Poland giving Ukraine tanks

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — The German government will not object if Poland decides to send Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, Germany's top diplomat said Sunday, indicating movement on supplying weapons that Kyiv has described as essential to its ability to fend off an intensified Russian offensive.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Sweden braces for anti-Turkey demos amid NATO accession bid

STOCKHOLM — (AP) — Sweden is bracing for demonstrations Saturday that could complicate its efforts to persuade Turkey to approve its NATO accession. A far-right activist from Denmark has received permission from police to stage a protest outside the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm, where he intends to burn the Quran, Islam’s holy book. Meanwhile, both pro-Turkish and pro-Kurdish groups are planning demonstrations in the Swedish capital.
WGAU

Italy's Meloni eyes boost in strong energy ties with Algeria

ALGIERS, Algeria — (AP) — Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni is looking to boost already strong energy ties with Algeria to further wean Italy off Russian energy, a focus of her two-day visit to the North African nation starting on Sunday. Russia's war in Ukraine, which upset global strategic...
WGAU

Treasury to designate Wagner transnational criminal group

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department will impose additional sanctions on the Russian private military company, the Wagner Group, that has been aiding Russia's military in its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby announced Friday that Treasury will designate Wagner...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

GOP investigations of Biden to test Chairman Comer’s power

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In early 2017, freshman Rep. James Comer found himself aboard Air Force One with the country's two most powerful Republicans, President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. As they returned to Washington from a Kentucky rally, the conversation turned to the president's first legislative push, with McConnell encouraging Trump to pursue an infrastructure deal.
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Israel's Netanyahu fires Cabinet ally, heeding court ruling

TEL AVIV, Israel — (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu fired a key Cabinet ally on Sunday, heeding a Supreme Court ruling commanding him to do so and deepening a rift over the power of the courts. Netanyahu announced he was firing Aryeh Deri, who serves as...
WGAU

Dems: Biden should be 'embarrassed' by classified docs case

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Senior Democrats, dismayed by a steady stream of startling disclosures, expressed criticism Sunday of how President Joe Biden handled classified material after leaving office as vice president and disappointment that the White House has not been more forthcoming with the public. Lawmakers who might...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGAU

Sen. Tim Kaine to address media amid reelection speculation

RICHMOND, Va. — (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine is holding a media availability Friday morning in Virginia's capital city amid speculation that he plans to announce whether he will seek a third term. Questions about Kaine's next steps have swirled since he told the Richmond Times-Dispatch...
RICHMOND, VA
WGAU

China rings in Year of Rabbit with most COVID rules lifted

BEIJING — (AP) — People across China rang in the Lunar New Year on Sunday with large family gatherings and crowds visiting temples after the government lifted its strict “zero-COVID” policy, marking the biggest festive celebration since the pandemic began three years ago. The Lunar New...
WGAU

Slovak vote on early election not binding due to low turnout

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia — (AP) — A nationwide referendum in Slovakia on amending the country’s constitution to make possible an early election has failed to produce a legally binding result because the turnout was too low. The country’s Statistics Office said Sunday that voters overwhelmingly voted “yes” —...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
114K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy