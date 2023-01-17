ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Is attitude stopping crypto from becoming a common payment option?

Cryptocurrencies have been around for more than a decade, yet they still haven’t become a mainstream payment option. Advocates of cryptocurrency tout its advantages, such as its decentralization and rapid transaction speed, while detractors point to its volatility and lack of regulation. As much as crypto has grown, one...
JPMorgan CEO says Bitcoin is ‘a hyped-up fraud’

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon previously slammed Bitcoin as a “Ponzi scheme”. On Thursday, he told CNBC’s Squawk Box that crypto is a decentralised Ponzi scheme and that Bitcoin is just “hyped-up fraud.”. Dimon says people have lost billions of dollars and believes regulators should have put...
Is it safe to buy ENJ coin after gaining 16% today?

Enjin was launched in 2009 in Singapore and quickly became the largest gaming community creation platform. Its popularity led to the birth of ENJ, a cryptocurrency and smart contract meant to create trust and security in the community with minimal transaction fees. Enjin lets users create NFTs without coding. Moreover,...
An introduction to KYC: the most significant feature in the crypto world

The initial level of anti-money laundering (AML) reasonable care is called “know your customer,” or KYC for short. The Know Your Client (KYC) processes are initiated as soon as a new customer is accepted by a financial institution (FI). Financial institutions may determine a client’s potential for financial crime using these procedures. When doing business, cryptocurrency exchanges are required to have a “Know Your Customer” (KYC) procedure to:
Genesis files for bankruptcy, what does it mean for crypto?

Genesis has over $3 billion in debt and 100,000 creditors. Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, has threatened legal action over an unpaid $900 million loan. The SEC has also filed a suit against Genesis for unregistered securities trading. Genesis’ parent company is DCG, the same company which...
SSV Network price forms 2 extremely bearish patterns

SSV Network is a fast-growing provider of liquid staking infrastructure. The developers launched a $50 million ecosystem growth fund. It has formed a rising broadening wedge and a bearish engulfing pattern. Liquid staking is doing well as investors wait for the upcoming Ethereum’s Shanghai upgrade. Lido DAO, the biggest liquid...
Ethereum price retreats as the put/call ratio edges upwards

Ethereum put and call ratio on Deribit has risen this week. ETH bullish liquidations have also jumped in the past 2 days. The spectacular crypto comeback has stalled following a series of weak corporate earnings from the United Stats. Ethereum pulled back to $1,500 on Thursday as data showed that the put/call ratio was heading higher. It has fallen by over 5.90% from the highest point this year.
Blockchain uses: The real expansion has just begun!

Blockchain is changing industries and bringing the benefits of the new technology to every day life. Medical innovation and data confidentiality are big trends. Blockchain technology in gaming, supply chain management and digital identity verification are also huge steps. In recent years, application cases for blockchain have extended significantly beyond...
Financial expansion driven by cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption in 2023

Understand how blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin work and how they affect financial innovation. Consumer interest in crypto and blockchain, and the digital transactions revolution, are driving financial expansion. What are the benefits of using cryptocurrencies and how will these drive financial expansion in 2023. Recent years have seen...
SEC’s crypto-related penalties hit $2.6 billion in 2022

The SEC’s first crypto-related enforcement action was in July 2013. The agency has brought 127 such actions since, with 30 of these in 2022 representing a 50% increase from 2021. The monetary penalties across the settlements with the regulator reached $2.61 billion by the end of last year. According...
Ethereum price targets $2k as fear and greed soars

Ethereum price has been in a strong bullish trend in the past few days. The fear and greed index has moved to the greed zone. Ethereum price momentum waned on Wednesday as investors reacted to the improving market conditions. ETH surged to a high of $1,612, the highest level since November 6 last year. It has jumped by more than 47% from the lowest point in December. So, what next for ETH prices?
OKX publishes proof-of-reserves report, has assets worth $7.5B

According to the proof-of-reserves report, OKX’s reserves have a total of $7.5 billion in assets. The assets are spread between bitcoin (BTC), USDT, and Ether (ETH). This is the third proof-of-reserve published by OKX exchange. In its third attempt to offer transparency on its stability, the OKX crypto exchange...
Deal Box launches $125 milllion venture fund to invest in Web3

Deal Box’s venture arm will invest in blockchain and Web3 startups. Dubbed Deal Box Ventures, the investment unit will target projects in fintech, emerging growth, real estate, funtech and social impact. Thomas Carter, the founder and Chairman of Deal Box, says the fund will also provide the tools and...
Polkadot’s XCM v3 finally merged after 15-month development

XCM works across chains, smart contracts and non-fungible tokens (NFTs). It also supports communication between networks with different consensus mechanisms, like between Bitcoin and Polkadot. Polkadot founder Gavin Wood announced XCM v3 had finally merged on Tuesday, 17 January 2023. Polkadot, the scalable heterogeneous blockchain ecosystem, is currently one of...
National Australia Bank creates stablecoin backed by Australian dollar

The Australian stablecoin will be called AUDN. It will be backed one-for-one by the Australian dollar. Users will be able to settle transactions using blockchain technology using the stablecoin. Despite people within the stablecoin space being extremely sceptical, especially after the collapse of the once mighty Terra UST stablecoin, entities...
How To Mark Yourself Safe From The Flood Of Crypto Frauds?

Some individuals are under the impression that it will take the place of the conventional financial system and are excited to be a part of the transition. What could possibly go wrong here? Maybe you are not linked with reliable trading bots like bitcoin prime and your investments are con artists who have the intention of using their crypto token holdings to become wealthy very rapidly, and their methods are improving each day.

