Colchester Sun
Essex Junction resident is one of two speakers at Essex Selectboard public hearing on budget with 22% tax increase that will not affect him
ESSEX TOWN — The Essex Selectboard held its first of two public hearings for the financial year 2024 budget on Tuesday and only two community members spoke up – despite the 22% tax increase. Only one of the speakers lives in the Town. The proposed budget that will...
Colchester Sun
Town of Essex voters will not be automatically receiving ballots in the mail for 2023 Town Meeting Day
ESSEX TOWN — The Town of Essex will not mail ballots to its voters for the Town Meeting Day elections. Voters can either vote in-person or request a mail-in ballot from the town clerk. State legislators recently made the COVID-19 ballot policy a permanent piece of legislation, allowing Vermont...
WCAX
How does the cost of Burlington’s new pod community compare to state emergency housing?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city’s Old North End for the homeless. Construction continues on the pods on Elmwood Avenue. All the buildings, including the resource center and bathhouse, have now been delivered. And the city is working toward making the property operational.
miltonindependent.com
Manager's Message: Milton Winter Festival, upcoming budget and thanks to first responders
Happy New Year! After a stormy and eventful holiday season, we welcomed 2023 with clear skies and mild temperatures. Here’s hoping this is a sign of good things to come in the year ahead. As I look around the office and see the team hard at work, I can’t help but feel confident that it is.
WCAX
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT
Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
WCAX
Staffing costs behind NEK nursing home closure; Vt. officials say others may follow
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - One of only four nursing homes in the Northeast Kingdom will shut down later in March. The Newport Healthcare Center says it’s due to financial troubles, and state officials say other facility closures could follow. Officials confirmed Wednesday that the Newport Healthcare Center will be...
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $750,000 property in Essex Junction that is zoned to be a home and a business
This house in Essex Junction has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a massive garage with plenty of workspace. Two thirds of the garage is being rented while a third is available to be used as storage or as a place to do business. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 3...
Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools
Rights & Democracy said it had received online threats in advance of an upcoming meeting. The group has worked to support students in the Randolph area in the wake of hate speech directed toward LGBTQ+ youth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Group says it received threats in advance of meeting to support equity in Randolph schools.
wamc.org
Vermont transportation officials hold meeting on new type of highway interchange set to be built in Winooski
The Vermont Agency of Transportation is about to begin construction on a highway interchange project. The Diverging Diamond Interchange at the Winooski exit north of Burlington will be the first of its kind in the state. First planned in 2012, a new type of highway interchange at Exit 16 in...
Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage
South Burlington-based Summit Properties and Middlebury College are partnering in an effort to build a combination of affordable and market-rate housing in downtown Middlebury. Read the story on VTDigger here: Up to 250 units planned to help address Middlebury’s affordable housing shortage.
WCAX
Vermonters readying their 'flipper fingers' for historic pinball tournament
WCAX
UVM study tracks snowfall patterns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A snow study at the University of Vermont is tracking the amount and type of snow Vermont sees in order to better understand snow’s relationship to the state. They believe by better tracking snowfall, they will be able to understand how a lack of snow...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Dixie
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Looking for a beautiful young dog with lots of energy? Meet Dixie!. The female pup arrived at the Humane Society of Chittenden County because her owners could no longer care for her. At just 10 months, she is still a puppy and needs lots of...
Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up
The lead presenter for the master plan is a pilot himself, and clearly this plan was developed in service to that perspective. Unfortunately, there are much larger needs and concerns that the plan completely fails to address. I hope we can do better. At the very least, we should do no harm. Read the story on VTDigger here: Louise Prescott: Plans for Middlebury Airport don’t add up.
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
Elmore Store operators to step down after a year on the job
Michael Stanley and Kate Gluckman, who started running the store in late 2021, said in a Facebook post they decided to step down because, among other factors, they haven’t been able to grow the business the way they wanted to in the store’s aging building. Read the story on VTDigger here: Elmore Store operators to step down after a year on the job.
Colchester Sun
Here are four things to do this week in Chittenden County
Where: Champlain Valley Expo Center, 105 Pearl St, Essex Junction. Details: A three day conference featuring seminars and exhibits about hunting, fishing and the outdoors. Where: Brownell Library, 6 Lincoln St, Essex Junction. Details: Learn about the practice of tarot card readings and how to conduct a reading on yourself...
newportdispatch.com
Staff save child’s life at Jay Peak waterpark
JAY — A 9-year-old girl who suffered a medical event at Jay Peak Resort last month is recovering thanks to the quick response of park staff. On Christmas Eve, the child, who was with her father and mother at the Pumphouse Indoor Waterpark, was found unconscious and unresponsive by several Jay Peak staff members.
WCAX
Police ID body of Hartford woman found at recycling center
“Just a proud moment as a coach”: Sportsmanship shines at high school basketball game. A junior varsity high school basketball game this week between Oxbow and Danville ended in a blowout with Danville coming out on top, but both teams walked away winners. New partnership to get Vt. mental...
