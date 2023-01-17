ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Greenfield police chief warns of losing night patrols

The embattled police chief of Greenfield, Massachusetts, said he is cutting his department's overnight shift. Robert Haigh said by the start of February, he will be down six officers and does not have the money to hire replacements, due to a budget cut made by the Greenfield City Council last year.
