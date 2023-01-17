ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

THV11

Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet

BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
BENTON, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Nominate Your 2023 Woman to Watch!

Nominations for Little Rock Soirée’s Women to Watch section are officially underway!. This annual feature highlights notable ladies making an impact in the Little Rock community whether as leaders, businesswomen or tireless volunteers. We just need you to introduce them to us. Know a difference maker in central...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
lonokepurplepress.org

Lonoke High School Hosts the First Black Light Dance

Friday, January 13th, Lonoke High School hosted the first-ever black light dance at the Gina Cox Center from 8-10 pm. Lonoke High School Student Council hosted the dance with many events available to entertain students. Activities that were offered included two projectors with Wii setups and Wii games, a glow-in-the-dark bubble machine, a snack table, music for the dance floor, and a glow-pong tournament. Students were enjoying themselves and took this opportunity to have fun with their friends. Glow pong tournament winners were Steele Eaves (11) and Gaston Fletcher (11). Eaves said that “winning glow pong felt pretty good and I couldn’t have done it without my partner.” Fletcher lightly joked, “Glow pong went real good and it is easy when there’s no competition.” More students mentioned the fun they had. Senior Maleah Behrens said that “it went really well and lots of people had fun. Student council worked really hard to put this together and everyone clearly enjoyed it.” The turnout was great and the student council hopes to see everyone for the black light dance next school year!
LONOKE, AR
Kait 8

Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Billboard sparks pit bull ban conversation in Maumelle

MAUMELLE, Ark. — The battle of the breeds is back to being a hot topic of conversation in Central Arkansas. Someone in Maumelle plastered their opinion on pit bulls for everyone to see, asking the city to ban the breed again. Pit bulls kill — that's the message an...
MAUMELLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse

Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
MAGNOLIA, AR
KATV

One shot dead in downtown North Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police announced on Tuesday afternoon they are actively investigating a homicide. According to the police the incident occurred in the 1700 block of East Broadway. When police arrived they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was then pronounced dead...
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Roadmap released for new central Arkansas ‘community village’

Pulaski County officials are moving ahead with plans to build a new affordable housing development. The county has released a roadmap for preparations to construct a new “community village,” a master-planned neighborhood of small cottages for residents who’ve been experiencing chronic homelessness. Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
THV11

Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

