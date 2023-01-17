Read full article on original website
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenLittle Rock, AR
Opinion: The problems with implementing Critical Race Theory in schoolsEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Little Rock Education Association slams Governor Sanders' 'unjustified' executive order prohibiting CRTEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Little RockTed RiversLittle Rock, AR
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
littlerocksoiree.com
Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts Announces Partnerships With Ballet Arkansas & Arkansas Cinema Society
Ahead of its grand opening on April 22, the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts announced it's teaming up with two of the state’s pillar art institutions, the Arkansas Cinema Society and Ballet Arkansas, as the museum’s partner companies-in-residence. "Building on the museum’s longstanding tradition of community partnerships, we...
This is the Best Buffet in Arkansas According to Yelp Reviews
Arkansas is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Tim's Tavern | Where BBQ, mac-and-cheese, and good people all meet
BENTON, Ark. — There’s something so special about hole-in-the-wall restaurants, especially here in Arkansas. Often it’s at these locations where our community meets, business is conducted, and relationships are made. That's why we’re always looking for a good hole-in-the-wall to learn about, and this week we may have outdone ourselves!
World’s Shortest St. Paddy Footrace — 2nd Ever Zero-K
HOT SPRINGS NATIONAL PARK, Arkansas — The World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Footrace, the Second Ever Zero-K, returns to Hot Springs on March 18, 2023, as part of the two-day revelry surrounding the First Ever 20th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade on 98-foot Bridge Street.
littlerocksoiree.com
Nominate Your 2023 Woman to Watch!
Nominations for Little Rock Soirée’s Women to Watch section are officially underway!. This annual feature highlights notable ladies making an impact in the Little Rock community whether as leaders, businesswomen or tireless volunteers. We just need you to introduce them to us. Know a difference maker in central...
Was The Old Mill really used as a movie set in this classic film?
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — One of, if not the most recognizable landmarks in Arkansas, is the Old Mill in North Little Rock. Sandra Taylor Smith is the director of the North Little Rock History Commission and said that the landmark is one of the most memorable places in the entire state.
Remembering KARK 4 News Producer Chris Scott
For weeks, the team at KARK 4 News has been praying for Chris Scott, a key member of our newsroom, as he fought illness. Sadly, Chris passed away earlier Tuesday.
onespiritblog.com
You’re Invited to Attend an Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series in Hot Springs
Physicians, nurses and healthcare professionals in Hot Springs are invited to attend the Internal Medicine Residency Program Grand Rounds Series. The first seminar in the series will be Thursday, January 26, 2023 from 12:00pm-1:00pm in the Innovation Center at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Harvey Potts, M.D., PGY-2 will present...
lonokepurplepress.org
Lonoke High School Hosts the First Black Light Dance
Friday, January 13th, Lonoke High School hosted the first-ever black light dance at the Gina Cox Center from 8-10 pm. Lonoke High School Student Council hosted the dance with many events available to entertain students. Activities that were offered included two projectors with Wii setups and Wii games, a glow-in-the-dark bubble machine, a snack table, music for the dance floor, and a glow-pong tournament. Students were enjoying themselves and took this opportunity to have fun with their friends. Glow pong tournament winners were Steele Eaves (11) and Gaston Fletcher (11). Eaves said that “winning glow pong felt pretty good and I couldn’t have done it without my partner.” Fletcher lightly joked, “Glow pong went real good and it is easy when there’s no competition.” More students mentioned the fun they had. Senior Maleah Behrens said that “it went really well and lots of people had fun. Student council worked really hard to put this together and everyone clearly enjoyed it.” The turnout was great and the student council hopes to see everyone for the black light dance next school year!
Remembering reporter Haven Hughes
It is an extremely hard day for everyone at FOX 16 News as last night a tragedy none of us were prepared for hit home with the death of reporter Haven Hughes.
Granddaughter says she’s upset with grandma’s living conditions at Searcy nursing home
A granddaughter is begging for change after she says her grandma is being treated unfairly at a Searcy nursing home.
Kait 8
Restaurant scrambles to keep up with egg prices
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Weekly shoppers are not the only ones noticing the sudden increase in egg prices. Arkansas restaurant owners are also starting to crack under the pressure of high costs. Alisha Black, the owner of Rosie’s Pot & Kettle Café, told our content partners, KATV-TV in Little Rock,...
People from across central Arkansas came together with a goal to unite and serve the community
Here in Arkansas, Monday was an action-packed day of events, that included parades, prayers, and fireworks where Arkansans of all backgrounds gathered to remember the civil rights leader, and his message of peace and unity.
Billboard sparks pit bull ban conversation in Maumelle
MAUMELLE, Ark. — The battle of the breeds is back to being a hot topic of conversation in Central Arkansas. Someone in Maumelle plastered their opinion on pit bulls for everyone to see, asking the city to ban the breed again. Pit bulls kill — that's the message an...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, January 19, 2023: Structurlam’s sudden collapse
Stunning news out of Conway on Wednesday when Structurlam announced that it was laying off 144 workers – most of its workforce. There’s speculation that the cancellation of a contract to supply structural timber for the new Walmart headquarters was the big blow. But Walmart says it’s not the culprit and is looking for new sources of mass timber to complete its project. Structurlam took over a 288,000-square-foot complex in Faulkner County and spent $90 million to create mass timber for commercial construction. It’s too early to tell what impact this will have on the cross-laminated timber industry in the state. Many Arkansas companies have invested in the University of Arkansas-Fayetteville’s new facility to study and promote mass timber use. If Structurlam can’t make it, it calls similar ventures into question.
KATV
One shot dead in downtown North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police announced on Tuesday afternoon they are actively investigating a homicide. According to the police the incident occurred in the 1700 block of East Broadway. When police arrived they located one victim suffering from a gunshot wound and was then pronounced dead...
Little Rock School District considering looking outside U.S. to fill open teaching positions
As school districts across the state continue to combat the teacher shortage, the Little Rock School District is considering looking outside the country.
ualrpublicradio.org
Roadmap released for new central Arkansas ‘community village’
Pulaski County officials are moving ahead with plans to build a new affordable housing development. The county has released a roadmap for preparations to construct a new “community village,” a master-planned neighborhood of small cottages for residents who’ve been experiencing chronic homelessness. Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde...
City of Hot Springs on the hunt for new police chief
The city of Hot Springs is searching for a new police chief.
Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m. When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to...
