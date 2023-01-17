Read full article on original website
Related
A Dream Setlist for Madonna’s “The Celebration Tour”
Madonna has never been a huge fan of nostalgia, particularly where her career and music are concerned. That’s certainly not a bad thing — in fact, her desire to push forward and keep breaking boundaries (sonic and otherwise) has kept her in the public eye for forty years.
How to Get Tickets to Lovers & Friends 2023
The 2023 lineup for Lovers & Friends has been revealed, and tickets will reunite fans with favorites from the finest eras of hip-hop, pop, and R&B. Read our reaction here, and grab Lovers & Friends tickets via the festival’s website. What Is Lovers & Friends? — The Las Vegas...
Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
Harley-Davidson will celebrate its 120th anniversary by staging a multi-day music festival in Milwaukee headlined by Foo Fighters and Green Day. Taking place July 13th-16th, Harley-Davidson Homecoming also promises performances from Social Distortion, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, Kennyhoopla, and Cody Jinks. Tickets to Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023...
Consequence
Beyoncé Plays First Concert in Five Years in Dubai: Setlist + Video
Beyoncé took the stage at the Dubai luxury hotel Atlantis the Royal this weekend, performing at a private concert to open the resort. It marked Queen Bey’s first full-length performance since headlining Coachella in 2018. The 17-song set primarily consisted of classic hits, such as “XO,” “Halo,” “Freedom,”...
Kate Bush to Reissue Lyric Book With Hidden Message Inside
Kate Bush is set to publish a paperback version of her 2018 lyric book How to Be Invisible, and a few lucky customers will find a hidden message inside their copies. How to Be Invisible was originally published with a hard cover. The new paperback version, due out April 6th, comes with a new introduction written by Bush herself, as well as a new cover design by Jim Cay. A limited number of books will be signed by Bush, and a few of the signed copies — distributed at random — feature a hidden message from the artist. According to Bush’s website, the message is revealed when recipients place the book’s signature page under ultraviolet light. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Dave Rowntree on Radio Songs, Making Friends with Machines, and Blur Reunion
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Blur’s Dave Rowntree sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about Radio Songs, his first solo album, as well as the Britpop legends’ upcoming second reunion.
Ranking Every Korn Album from Worst to Best
Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, based on the oh-so-exact science of personal opinion, rants, debates, and the love of music. In this installment, we rank Korn’s discography so far, including their latest album, Requiem. Rising out of Bakersfield, California, Korn emerged on the scene...
50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023
No one really should have been shocked by how music unfolded in 2022. Everyone — everyone — was raring to get back out there. Artists that had sat on completed records for two years were finally able to share them with the world, while those who had spent their time cooped up writing new material had fresh songs ready to go. Still, it felt like there was an inundation of albums, which begs the question: Is there anything left for 2023?
BABYMETAL Unleash Cinematic New Song “Metal Kingdom”: Stream
BABYMETAL have shared the new single “Metal Kingdom” from their forthcoming concept album THE OTHER ONE, out March 24th. Each of the albums 10 tracks represent a theme based on “10 separate parallel worlds” discovered in “THE OTHER ONE restoration project,” during which BABYMETAL were “recovered within the virtual ‘METALVERSE.'” As the third single we’ve heard from the album, “Metal Kingdom” sheds further light on this complex narrative.
Dolly Parton’s Rock Album is Shaping Up to Be Pretty Magnificent
Dolly Parton will mark her recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by releasing an album of rock covers. While working on the album, she’s offered sporadic updates on what songs she’ll be recording — and who will be joining her. During an appearance...
Heavy Song of the Week: Full of Hell and Primitive Man Construct a Bleak Monument of Extremity on “Rubble House”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Full of Hell and Primitive Man’s collaborative single “Rubble House.”. Full of Hell singer Dylan...
Last in Line Announce New Album Jericho, Release Single “Ghost Town”: Stream
Last in Line — the supergroup bringing together singer Andrew Freeman, bassist Phil Soussan (ex-Ozzy Osbourne), and former Dio bandmates Vivian Campbell (Def Leppard) and Vinny Appice (ex-Black Sabbath) — have announced that their third studio album, Jericho, will arrive March 31 via earMUSIC. In advance of the...
9-Year-Old Girl Shreds Through 22 Tool Songs in Massive Guitar Medley: Watch
Learning 22 Tool songs is a heck of a feat for any aspiring guitar player. Performing them as one 20-minute continuous jam is even more impressive — especially if you’re only nine years old. Young Maya Neelakantan is becoming a fixture on Heavy Consequence for her ability to...
Neil Young Pens Tribute to David Crosby: “His Music Lives On”
Neil Young has penned a tribute to David Crosby in light of his passing on Thursday at the age of 81. The two performed together as part of the supergroup quartet, Crosby Stills Nash and Young. “David is gone, but his music lives on,” Young wrote on his website Neil...
David Crosby, Legendary Songwriter and Member of CSNY, Dead at 81
David Crosby, legendary songwriter and member of The Byrds and Crosby Stills Nash and Young, has died at the age of 81, Variety reports. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”
Selena Gomez’s Dream Guest Star Meryl Streep Joins Only Murders In the Building Cast
Just last month, Selena Gomez said that her dream guest star on Only Murders In the Building would, understandably, be Meryl Streep. Those dreams are now coming true, as the iconic actress is set to appear in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s crime comedy series that stars Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin.
Bonnaroo Booker Bryan Benson Dives Deep into the 2023 Lineup Live: The What Podcast
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Music | Radio Public | TheWhatPodcast.com | RSS. Amid a wild week of festival announcements, one lineup unsurprisingly reigned supreme for The What Podcast crew — Bonnaroo 2023. During a special live episode of The What Podcast, Brad,...
SNL Releases Bonkers Aubrey Plaza Promo: Watch
“Because I’m insane and I’ve been waiting to do this show since I was 12 years old,” declares Aubrey Plaza in the newly released teaser video for this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. It’s a full-circle moment for the Parks and Rec and White Lotus actress, who once worked as an NBC page and then bombed an audition for SNL early on in her career. Now, she’ll finally get her chance to host the sketch comedy series on the January 21st episode featuring musical guest Sam Smith.
Stanning BTS: We Got That “VIBE”
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Radio Public | Pocket Casts | RSS. If you’re looking for the perfect “VIBE” for this Valentine’s Day, look no further than the fantastic new collaboration from BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG and Jimin of BTS. As promised...
David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted in 2021. We are republishing it today in light of David Crosby’s passing. David Crosby catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us...
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0