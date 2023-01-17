Bob Morgan could be getting a call from the Old Guys Rule T-Shirt line of clothing within hours of this column going online in the Mesquite Local News. And understandably so. After all, exactly one day after Morgan turned 90-years old, he rocked the Virgin River Bowling Center with 16 strikes paving the way for an eye-popping 609 series on games of 236, 215 and 158.

MESQUITE, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO