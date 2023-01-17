Read full article on original website
Still time to vote for 2023 Best of Mesquite
The January Health Care Issue was distributed at news stands around Mesquite today that includes the Best of Mesquite Ballot for 2023. The deadline to submit ballots is Jan. 31. You can drop them off at the UPS Store or Checks N Mail.
Bowling: Bob Morgan inspires Mesquite bowlers a day after his 90th birthday
Bob Morgan could be getting a call from the Old Guys Rule T-Shirt line of clothing within hours of this column going online in the Mesquite Local News. And understandably so. After all, exactly one day after Morgan turned 90-years old, he rocked the Virgin River Bowling Center with 16 strikes paving the way for an eye-popping 609 series on games of 236, 215 and 158.
Mesquite Police Department Call Log, January 10
Mesquite Police Department Call Log for January 10.
