Nick Cave Doesn’t Appreciate “Bullshit” AI-Generated Nick Cave Songs

Stop sending Nick Cave those AI-generated “in the style of Nick Cave” songs made from ChatGPT because he’s just not into them. In his latest The Red Hand Files newsletter, the songwriter made that opinion very clear while tearing into a fan’s submission of one such ChatGPT song based on Cave’s own lyrics.
David Crosby, Legendary Songwriter and Member of CSNY, Dead at 81

David Crosby, legendary songwriter and member of The Byrds and Crosby Stills Nash and Young, has died at the age of 81, Variety reports. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”
Ranking Every Korn Album from Worst to Best

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, based on the oh-so-exact science of personal opinion, rants, debates, and the love of music. In this installment, we rank Korn’s discography so far, including their latest album, Requiem. Rising out of Bakersfield, California, Korn emerged on the scene...
Rosalía Performs Atop a Lowrider at Louis Vuitton Fashion Show: Watch

Rosalía provided the soundtrack for Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall-Winter 2023 Fashion Show in Paris on January 19th, during which she used a yellow lowrider for a makeshift stage as part of her performance. During her career-spanning set, Rosalía played recent hits like “SAOKO” and “DESPECHA,” both of which...
Kurtwood Smith on That ’90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That ’90s Show, the sequel to the generation-defining That ’70s Show. The actor tells us how...
In Jesse Eisenberg’s When You Finish Saving the World, Everyone Loses: Review

This review is part of our coverage of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival. It has been updated for its 2023 theatrical release. The Pitch: What happens when tensions between an equally oblivious mother and son (Julianne Moore and Finn Wolfhard, respectively) finally boil over? In Jesse Eisenberg’s directorial debut, the answer is, unfortunately, sort of nothing.
50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2023

No one really should have been shocked by how music unfolded in 2022. Everyone — everyone — was raring to get back out there. Artists that had sat on completed records for two years were finally able to share them with the world, while those who had spent their time cooped up writing new material had fresh songs ready to go. Still, it felt like there was an inundation of albums, which begs the question: Is there anything left for 2023?
BABYMETAL Unleash Cinematic New Song “Metal Kingdom”: Stream

BABYMETAL have shared the new single “Metal Kingdom” from their forthcoming concept album THE OTHER ONE, out March 24th. Each of the albums 10 tracks represent a theme based on “10 separate parallel worlds” discovered in “THE OTHER ONE restoration project,” during which BABYMETAL were “recovered within the virtual ‘METALVERSE.'” As the third single we’ve heard from the album, “Metal Kingdom” sheds further light on this complex narrative.
A Definitive Ranking of David Lynch’s Movies

Welcome to Dissected, where we disassemble a band’s catalog, a director’s filmography, or some other critical pop-culture collection in the abstract. It’s exact science by way of a few beers. This time, we dive into the wild, weird, beautiful, and terrifying brain of David Lynch. This article originally ran in 2017 and has been updated.
Original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers to Reunite for Netflix Special

Thirty years after their debut, original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers will stage a reunion for Netflix dubbed Once & Always. The scripted project drops April 19th, and the first new photos of the beloved crime fighters have been revealed today. Based on the franchise’s slogan “once a Ranger, always a...
Leslie Jordan Cause of Death Revealed

Leslie Jordan’s cause of death has been revealed as “sudden cardiac dysfunction and arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office announced on Thursday. The actor known for Will and Grace, American Horror Story, and Call Me Kat crashed his car into the side of...
David Crosby on Songwriting, Growing Old, and His Lasting Legacy

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Editor’s Note: This interview was conducted in 2021. We are republishing it today in light of David Crosby’s passing. David Crosby catches up with Kyle Meredith to tell us...
