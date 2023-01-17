Read full article on original website
Related
Priscilla Presley Tearfully Reads Eulogy That Lisa Marie’s Twin Daughters Wrote: Read Speech
Forever in their hearts. During Lisa Marie Presley’s Sunday, January 22, memorial service, mother Priscilla Presley remembered her legacy with a sweet tribute. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you,” Priscilla, 77, said during the funeral service, which took place at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, referring to 14-year-old twins […]
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Meghan Markle’s Ex-Husband Got Engaged to a $200 Million Heiress 2 Weeks After Meghan Married Prince Harry
Meghan Markle's first husband, Trevor Engelson, married a $200 million heiress the same year the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Royals Review
Former MI5 Agent Confesses On His Deathbed- " I Killed Princess Diana Because She Knew Secrets Of Royalty ( VIDEO )
Princess Diana – the people’s princess. She was adored by everyone who knew her, and she brought light wherever she went. She was known for her compassion and kindness, grace and elegance. Life was cruel to steal her so young from her people, at such a young age, too.
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette Honor Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland Memorial: Watch
Axl Rose, Billy Corgan, and Alanis Morissette were among the musicians who performed at the memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland on Sunday (January 22nd). The late daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed on January 12th at 54. Rose, a longtime close friend of Lisa Marie, delivered...
Aubrey Plaza Books a New Role on SNL’s White Lotus Spoof: Watch
The White Lotus was booked for Aubrey Plaza’s hosting gig on Saturday Night Live, but it offered an alternative resort experience at “The Black Lotus” with “all the decadence, all the intrigue, none of the foolishness.”. In a send-up of the upscale, HBO destination drama, Kenan...
Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, Cyndi Lauper, and More Team Up for New Song “Gonna Be You”: Stream
A star-studded group of singers including Dolly Parton, Debbie Harry, and Cyndi Lauper have joined forces for a new song called “Gonna Be You,” recorded for the soundtrack to the equally star-studded upcoming road trip comedy 80 for Brady. The feel-good song was penned by songwriting mastermind Diane...
Fake Pink Floyd Fans Mistake Dark Side of the Moon Rainbow for Gay Pride Flag, Start Homophobic Rambling
Pink Floyd’s The Dark Side of the Moon has sported a rainbow on its cover for 50 years, since the cover, ahem, depicts a prism refracting light. Still, when the band posted an adapted version of this iconography to its Facebook to celebrate the album’s anniversary, many fake fans took the rainbow as a sign of Pink Floyd’s support for gay rights, and they weren’t happy about it.
David Crosby, Legendary Songwriter and Member of CSNY, Dead at 81
David Crosby, legendary songwriter and member of The Byrds and Crosby Stills Nash and Young, has died at the age of 81, Variety reports. “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” his wife wrote in a statement. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”
Antoine Fuqua Directing Michael Jackson Biopic, Michael
Antoine Fuqua has moonwalked into the director’s chair for a new Michael Jackson biopic. As previously reported, the script for Michael comes from John Logan, the screenwriter behind several good movies (Gladiator, The Aviator) and a few duds (Star Trek: Nemesis). According to Deadline, the film will “deal squarely with the pedophile accusations that dogged his later years up to his death in 2009 at age 50, from cardiac arrest caused by a cocktail of sedatives.” However, Michael comes with the blessing of the Jackson estate and will be produced by Graham King, best known for the toothless Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, so maybe don’t expect anything too damaging to the Jackson brand.
Neil Young Pens Tribute to David Crosby: “His Music Lives On”
Neil Young has penned a tribute to David Crosby in light of his passing on Thursday at the age of 81. The two performed together as part of the supergroup quartet, Crosby Stills Nash and Young. “David is gone, but his music lives on,” Young wrote on his website Neil...
Taylor Swift: Touring with Paramore “Two Decades Later” Is a “Dream Come True”
Taylor Swift has known Hayley Williams since they were both teen songwriters in Nashville, and Swift told Billboard that linking with Paramore for her “The Eras Tour” is a “dream come true.”. “Having Paramore join me on tour is such an honor,” Swift said. “We came up...
How That ’90s Show Handles Hyde’s Absence
This week Netflix brought us back to Point Place with That ’90s Show, a reboot of That ’70s Show set almost 20 years after the original series’ end. Eric (Topher Grace), Donna (Laura Prepon), Red (Kurtwood Smith), Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), Jackie (Mila Kunis), Kelso (Ashton Kutcher), and Fez (Wilmer Valderrama) all return for the new sitcom, but you may be wondering: Where’s Hyde?
Metallica Unleash New Song “Screaming Suicide”: Stream
Metallica have unveiled the new song “Screaming Suicide,” the second single from the legendary metal band’s forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, out April 14th. “Screaming Suicide” follows lead single “Lux Æterna,” which the band debuted in late November upon the announcement of 72 Seasons.
Song of the Week: The National Pause the Doomscrolling with “Tropic Morning News”
Song of the Week breaks down and talks about the song we just can’t get out of our head each week. Find these songs and more on our Spotify Top Songs playlist. For our favorite new songs from emerging artists, check out our Spotify New Sounds playlist. This week, The National help us cut through the noise with “Tropic Morning News.”
Kurtwood Smith on That ’90s Show, Robocop, and Patriot
Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS. Kurtwood Smith sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about That ’90s Show, the sequel to the generation-defining That ’70s Show. The actor tells us how...
That ’70s Show Cast: What Have They Been Up To Since the Show Concluded?
A new era has begun in the Forman basement, and this time, we’re in the days of grunge, flannels, and young Gen X malaise. When it began on Fox in 1998, That ’70s Show became a comforting classic. Across eight seasons and 200 episodes from ’98 to 2006, the show gained millions of viewers and became Fox’s second-longest-running live-action sitcom to date. In the process, it made its central cast household names.
All the Music from HBO’s The Last of Us
[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us, Season 1 Episode 1, “When You’re Lost in the Darkness.”]. HBO’s new series The Last of Us has already premiered to the approval of fans of the video game and viewers who are new to the franchise. Though the thrilling story has just begun, the first episode has established the importance of the soundtrack in setting the mood for the post-apocalyptic world.
Consequence
Chicago, IL
7K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0