We Want YOU to Present at the 2023- James J. Whalen Academic Symposium!
We Want YOU to Present at the 2023- James J. Whalen Academic Symposium!. Have you thought about what you’re going to present at the 2023 James J. Whalen Academic Symposium?. Who? YOU and a faculty mentor—on your own or with friends or classmates!. What? The James J. Whalen...
Save the Date: 1/26 All-College Gathering
President Cornish and the President's Cabinet invite you to save the date to join our community in celebrating a new semester during our first All-College Gathering of 2023!. Thursday, January 26, 2023 12:10 – 1:05 p.m. Emerson Suites. This is an in-person program designed to connect our community on...
Fitness Center Spring 2023 Group Fitness Schedule
Group fitness classes are back in the Fitness Center! This semester we'll be offering a variety of classes including Cycling, HIIT, Yoga, and Zumba. A full class schedule can be found on the Fitness Center website, and registration is available 24 hours in advance at recreation.ithaca.edu (Netpass login required). Day...
Recently Posted Jobs at Ithaca College
As we look to increase our recruitment outreach efforts, Human Resources will be posting a weekly summary of recently posted jobs. These are positions that could provide opportunities for existing employees, as well as the opportunity to easily share any job openings with others who may be interested. You can also check for currently posted jobs at any time by visiting https://www.ithaca.edu/human-resources/prospective-faculty-staff.
Benjamin A. Gilman SCHOLARSHIP for STUDY ABROAD Info Session - January 31, 6pm!
Are you a Pell Grant recipient? Are you thinking of studying abroad in Summer 2023, Fall 2023, Spring 2024, or for the 2023-24 academic year? If so, consider applying for the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship Program!. The Gilman application cycle for programs with start dates between May 1, 2023...
Have You "Herd?" The COW is Almost Here!!
Career Opportunities Week (COW) is an opportunity for EACH and EVERY student, no matter where you are in your college and career journey, to build your professional network, connect with employers, and enhance the skills that will help you navigate your career endeavors. COW includes helpful info sessions, alumni networking...
A Campus Conversation about ChatGPT
Please join members of the Center for Faculty Excellence, Student Governance Council, Computer Science Department, and Information Technology for a discussion about the ChatGPT tool and its potential impact for students, faculty and staff. Tuesday, January 31st. Textor 102, 12:10 PM – 1:00 PM. ChatGPT is a computer program...
Suggest a Title for IC Library's Blind Date with a Book
Library staff are planning for this year's Blind Date with a Book event. Wrapped books and DVDs will be on display and available for checkout from 2/8/2023 to 2/22/2023. Read a good book or watch a fun film from the IC Library lately? If so, recommend it for the Library’s annual Blind Date with a Book event. Suggestions accepted until 2/1/2023. If you’d like to be a matchmaker, submit your suggestion here.
