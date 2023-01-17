Read full article on original website
Met Office warns more snow and ice on the way
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for the north and east of Scotland.The ice warning was set from 6pm on Monday December 26 and will last until 10pm on Tuesday, with travel disruption possible.Wintry showers are forecast to lead to patchy ice on Monday night, followed by snow on Tuesday, mainly on higher routes.A cold, frosty and icy start in the north and east on Tuesday morningWind and rain in the west will move east as the morning progresses, falling as snow over parts of Scotland ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/1z8Ctewcd4— Met Office (@metoffice) December 26, 2022Wind and rain in...
Met Office issues weekend weather warning as freezing fog to sweep UK
The Met Office has issued a weather warning for freezing fog to sweep parts of the UK. The forecaster issued the warning from 2am on Saturday until 11am the same day as the changing weather is due to bring travel disruption, slower journey times and possible cancellations and delays to flights. The warning comes as parts of the UK experienced snow and sub-zero temperatures as freezing temperatures returned to the nation. The warning has been issued across London, north west England, south west England, south east England, Yorkshire, Wales and the West Midlands. The Met Office said: “Freezing fog is...
In Pictures: UK wakes to sunrises, snow and ice as temperatures plunge
The UK woke up to golden sunrises, snowfall and ice on Tuesday as the mercury plunged to its lowest level in 2023 so far.Overnight temperatures fell to as low as minus 9.8C in Topcliffe, North Yorkshire, as the cold snap continued, while parts of the South West, including Cornwall, awoke to heavy snow.Lows of minus 8.7C were recorded in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland; minus 8.4C in Katesbridge in County Down, Northern Ireland; and minus 7.7C in Sennybridge in Powys, Wales.Several severe weather warnings have been issued by forecasters, with the Met Office telling people in northern Scotland they...
UK weather: Air pollution alert issued as freezing fog to descend across England
Freezing fog is set to descend on swathes of Britain tonight, prompting authorities to issue a pollution alert amid concern for those most vulnerable to poor air quality.The Met Office said parts of England will be hit by difficult driving conditions while freezing temperatures could see untreated surfaces become slippery.The yellow weather warning will be in place between 12.15am and 11am on Monday, with Lincolnshire, East Anglia and the southeast expected to see the densest fog.With visibility likely to drop as low as 50m in some parts of England, according to forecasters, the fog could cause travel delays and...
BBC
Nepal air crash: Indian passenger's video caught plane's last moments
In the hours after Nepal's deadliest plane crash for 30 years, a video went viral in India - it showed one of the victims, Sonu Jaiswal, livestreaming from the plane just seconds before the crash. He was part of a group of four friends from Ghazipur in India who were...
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Undercover video finds cows on dairy giant farm that supplies Iceland and Costa Coffee ‘in filthy conditions’
Cows were found emaciated, lame and struggling to walk on a farm that supplies a dairy giant whose customers include Costa Coffee, Iceland, British Airways, Budgens and Londis, investigators claim.The animals were also handled roughly, with one being hit in the udder and others being slapped or having their heads pushed, footage suggested.Some had their legs shackled and others were filmed hobbling and showing signs of pain, activists said. Dead calves were photographed in wheelie bins and a dead cow was left outdoors “with the potential to spread disease”.The video was shot undercover by vegan organisation Viva! at a...
Shocking picture shows the hidden danger lurking beneath the floodwaters in Australia
People visiting a Whitsundays beach on Monday were horrified when they spotted a crocodile lurking in the waters.
The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland
The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates. Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.
10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads
Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
Royal Expert Claims Kate Middleton Will Have a ‘Hard Experience’ Facing Allegations Made in Prince Harry’s Memoir
A royal expert claims the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, will have a 'hard experience' facing allegations made in Prince Harry's memoir.
BBC
Micropigs rescued after being tied to lamp-post by roadside
Two micropigs have been rescued after a motorist found them tied by their necks to a lamp-post by the side of the road. The animals had been tied up using baling twine and one of them had almost choked to death. A passing motorist who spotted them took them to...
Thousands at risk of heart attacks due to Covid disruption, experts warn
Patients in England, Scotland and Wales missed out on starting blood pressure-lowering drugs, British Heart Foundation says
BBC
Junior doctor blamed Birmingham hospital for her suicide, family say
A junior doctor left a suicide note blaming her death entirely on the hospital where she worked. Vaish Kumar, 35, who was based at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QE), said in the letter shared by her parents the working environment "just broke me". She died in June and an inquest...
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
American couples choosing NI as elopement destination
"It was a literal fairytale" - that is what one American woman said of her wedding in Northern Ireland. Many US couples are taking transatlantic flights to exchange their vows on the north coast. Usually described as an "elopement", in the wedding industry this is now viewed as shorthand for...
New England Braces For Snow Storm
New England could get up to eight inches of snow by the end of Friday.
Dog plays in snow as cold snap sends temperatures plummeting
Parts of the UK have been blanketed by snow as a cold snap sends temperatures plummeting across the nation.This video shows a dog happily playing in the fluffy snow, trying to bite the flakes as they fall.The Met Office said temperatures dropped as low as -10C in parts of Scotland on the night of Wednesday, 18 January.Snow and ice warnings were issued across the UK valid through to Thursday at noon, with up to 5cm of more snow expected.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Arctic blast: Pets frolic as Britain blanketed by freshly fallen snowEel spotted swimming through flooded Hastings town centreUK weather: Snow forecast as temperatures set to drop to -10C in Arctic blast
BBC
Miss Wales Darcey Corria seriously injured in M4 crash
Miss Wales Darcey Corria has suffered a broken pelvis and two broken bones in her neck after an M4 crash. She is being treated at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW), Cardiff, following the crash near Bridgend on Thursday evening. In a social media video, she said she was "feeling...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
