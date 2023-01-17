Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Honky Tonk Thursday are back for 2023 at the Floyd Country StoreCheryl E PrestonFloyd, VA
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of VirginiaTravel MavenWytheville, VA
Haunted Radford: The disappearing phantomCheryl E PrestonRadford, VA
Freeze Your Glass Off Fridays at Mountain Lake Lodge where DIrty Dancing was filmedCheryl E PrestonPembroke, VA
Related
NRVNews
Thomas, Johnny Raymond
Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Neal and Lucille Taylor Thomas. Survivors include his sons, Neal and Aryan Thomas; sisters and brother-in-law, Ramona and Jim Palmer, and Pamela Maxwell; nephews and their spouses, Allen and Donna Bullion, and Kevin and Judy Mottesheard; nieces, Sheila Shirah, and Tami and David Bird; and many other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Cox, Brenda McPeak
Brenda Fay McPeak Cox, age 73 of Dublin passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at the New River Medical Center. Born November 24, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Paul Jackson McPeak, Sr. & Lillie Virginia Scott McPeak Tolbert. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Whitt, sisters, Mary Bolt, Ruth Lester and brother, Paul McPeak, Jr.
NRVNews
Anders, Linda Price
Linda Gail Price Anders, 72 of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Montgomery Regional Hospital. She was born March 15, 1950 to father, Roy Price, Sr. and mother, Doris Powell. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Anders; stepfather, AT Powell, son who she loved more than anything, Timothy Anders; grandson, Rex Taylor (Buck shot).
NRVNews
White II, Lowell Ray
Lowell Ray White II, 64, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was the son of the late Lowell Ray White and Mary Evelyn Gravely White. There will be no services at this time. The Family is in the care of Norris-Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA. Lowell...
Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors retire
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors have retired after many years with the clinic. Dr. Richard Wisman, a physician at the ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic, retired after 42 years in practice and Dr. Syed Zahir, an orthopedic surgeon, retired after 51 years with ARH. After more than four decades in practice, […]
Sheriff: 2 dead after homicide-suicide in Smyth Co., Va.
CHILHOWIE, Va. (WJHL) – Two people are dead after what the Smyth County Sheriff is calling a homicide-suicide in Chilhowie, Virginia. According to the Smyth County Sheriff’s Office, Betty E. Call, 62, from Chilhowie and Randall C. Rouse, 58, also from Chilhowie were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds in a home on Saturday. The […]
pcpatriot.com
Obituary for Brenda Akers Callahan
age 73 of Pulaski passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at the Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Born April 10, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Carl & Mary Akers. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Danny A. Callahan. She was retired from Verizon...
Virginia residents should be aware of possible increased aggressiveness in coyotes between January and March
This is the season when coyotes might be more territorial. Coyote sightings have increased in Southwest and Central Virginia during the past decade and my family has had two personal encounters. My grandchildren and I saw a coyote a few years back on the side of the road on Route 220 in Roanoke County just the before Franklin County line. My oldest son saw one of these animals last summer heading into the woods while he was walking on the Lick Run Greenway between 10th street Northwest and Liberty Road.
WDBJ7.com
Body of man reported missing found with crash wreckage
PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The body of a man reported missing has been found in the aftermath of a crash in Patrick County. Charles Edward Martin, Jr., 56 of Stuart, had been reported missing/overdue January 14. His body was found January 21 when a passerby saw the wreckage of a Ford Explorer SUV off Route 8, 100 feet south of Route 660, over an embankment. The Explorer had gone off the road and hit several trees, according to police.
NRVNews
Four arrested and charged in murder of couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
VSP investigating fatal Wythe County crash
WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one man dead in Wythe County on Thursday. According to the release from VSP, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-81 near Route 52 in Wythe County on Thursday just before 1 a.m. VSP determined that a 2011 Peterbilt […]
WV Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation Commissioner speaks on SRJ issues
BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — After eight people are treated for apparent drug overdoses at Southern Regional Jail, many are looking for answers. While the investigation into those apparent overdoses remains active, there are other instances people want answers to. Newly appointed Commissioner of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, William “Billy” K. Marshall III, […]
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever home
Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which is why WFXR News is highlighting those pets during our weekly Furry Friends segment. Furry Friends: Cuddly Clyde is looking for his forever …. Animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia are full of adoptable pets, which...
Warrants reveal Surry County 4-year-old died of hypoxic brain injury, wrist and ankle straps found in home
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Warrants are painting a clearer picture of the events that led up to the death of a toddler in Surry County. Four-year-old Skyler Wilson died at Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem on Jan. 9, thre days after he was admitted. His adoptive parents Joseph and Jodi Wilson were arrested on […]
Beckley mayor offers to help demolish local eyesore
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A building that was once a proud landmark in Beckley’s Ward 5 is now an eyesore, and the mayor said the city will help cover the cost of demolition. The Raleigh County Board of Education sold the former Piney Oaks School on Terrell Street several years ago, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold […]
cardinalnews.org
Patchy freezing rain and sleet Sunday morning prompt winter weather advisory for much of Virginia west of Lynchburg
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. A mostly absentee winter since Christmas begins trying to elbow its way back into Southwest and Southside Virginia on Sunday morning with a round of patchy sleet and freezing rain.
WSLS
Roanoke woman charged in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol riots
ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman appeared in federal court on Tuesday for her involvement in the U.S. Capitol Riots that happened on Jan. 6, 2021, according to court documents. Officials said they received several pieces of video and photograph footage from the events that happened at the U.S....
Medical providers say response to Southern Regional Jail was a team effort
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The director of operations at JanCare Ambulance said multiple agencies worked together on Sunday night to get care for seven inmates who reportedly overdosed at Southern Regional Jail. Jail medical staff gave initial treatment to the inmates, then made a series of calls to Raleigh County 911 over a two-and-a-half hour […]
WSLS
Woman’s body recovered from New River in Pulaski County
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – A woman’s body was found in the New River on Saturday, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The body was found along with other items of evidentiary value, according to deputies. Authorities say the body was recovered from the New River along...
“I want to give back!” says lottery winner from Blacksburg
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — A Blacksburg Uber Driver just became the lucky winner of $100,000 from the Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. According to the Virginia Lottery, Nicolas Houssini became one of seven winners on Jan. 1. Houssini says he enjoys helping people in their everyday lives and tells lottery officials he hopes to use […]
Comments / 0