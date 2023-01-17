ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, TN

MLK Day march honors Civil Rights leader's legacy of 'equality and service'

By Jay Powell, The Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Citizens of Columbia celebrated the memory and legacy of Civil Rights' biggest leaders Monday on a chilly day to take part in the city's annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day ceremony sponsored by the Maury County NAACP chapter.

Dozens of onlookers, many of them young children, gathered on the downtown square Monday morning, where Columbia Mayor Chaz Molder, along with Vice Mayor Randy McBroom and former Vice Mayor Christa Martin, presented a city proclamation.

Terry Hannah, the current president of Maury County's chapter of the NAACP, also shared words about the day's importance, and that we should all live by King's example of peace, inclusion and having the strength to stand up for what is right.

"As we commemorate this MLK Day, we can look around at the news and within our community and see that we still have a significant racial divide," Hannah said. "Racism and discrimination did not end with the Civil Rights movement. Dr. King said everybody should have a blueprint in life, and the blueprint is ... having principle and the determination to achieve excellence in your field of endeavor."

Molder said he was thrilled to see so many people show up on a cold and dreary Monday morning, because of how important a day like MLK Day is, particularly to the younger generation, who might be learning about King for the first time.

"When I think of Dr. Martin Luther KIng Jr., two things come to mind," Molder said. "His legacy was equality to all and service to others. And so, on this day, his life and legacy we remember. Let us go forward with that, equality and service in mind so we can make this community, and indeed our country, a better place."

The proclamation not only recognized King's ongoing legacy as a leader, but the importance of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day as a community.

"Dr. King broke down barriers in our society by encouraging Americans to look past their differences and refuse to rest until our nation fulfilled its pledge of life, liberty and justice for all," Molder read. "Dr. King's teachings continue to inspire us in addressing challenges in our communities. Serving on the King holiday is an appropriate way to honor Dr. King, meet local and national needs, bring our citizens together and strengthen our communities and nation."

Martin recounted a story about King's first assassination attempt, which took place Sept. 20, 1958 during a signing, for his book, "Stride Toward Freedom," in which King received stab wounds to the chest, barely surviving. She also stressed the importance of living as King lived, even if that means literally stepping onto the same ground he once stood.

"I challenge you today to walk Dr. King's walk, to walk in places where he's walked. And I want to say to you that there are plenty of them. You can go to Georgia, go to Boston, Gyana and several places around the globe ... and choose to walk where Dr. King walked. The work is not done, y'all, and you've got to continue to tell the story."

Monday's ceremony concluded with a march down South Main Street and East 8th Street, ending at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church annex, which hosted a special service Monday. The service included prayers and speeches by community pastors, singing and reciting "I Have a Dream" famous speech King delivered during the March on Washington in 1963.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Herald: MLK Day march honors Civil Rights leader's legacy of 'equality and service'

