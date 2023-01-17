Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Thomas, Johnny Raymond
Johnny Raymond Thomas, 52, of Pulaski, passed away on Saturday, January 14, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Neal and Lucille Taylor Thomas. Survivors include his sons, Neal and Aryan Thomas; sisters and brother-in-law, Ramona and Jim Palmer, and Pamela Maxwell; nephews and their spouses, Allen and Donna Bullion, and Kevin and Judy Mottesheard; nieces, Sheila Shirah, and Tami and David Bird; and many other relatives and friends.
NRVNews
Cox, Brenda McPeak
Brenda Fay McPeak Cox, age 73 of Dublin passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at the New River Medical Center. Born November 24, 1949 in Radford she was the daughter of the late Paul Jackson McPeak, Sr. & Lillie Virginia Scott McPeak Tolbert. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Whitt, sisters, Mary Bolt, Ruth Lester and brother, Paul McPeak, Jr.
NRVNews
Anders, Linda Price
Linda Gail Price Anders, 72 of Christiansburg, VA passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Montgomery Regional Hospital. She was born March 15, 1950 to father, Roy Price, Sr. and mother, Doris Powell. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband, Rex Anders; stepfather, AT Powell, son who she loved more than anything, Timothy Anders; grandson, Rex Taylor (Buck shot).
NRVNews
Nester, Sr., Robert Lee
Surrounded by his loving family, Robert Lee Nester, Sr., 92, of Pine Knoll Shores, N.C. and formerly of Floyd, Va., went to be with our heavenly father on January 17, 2023. Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Cunningham Nester; long-time companion, Pat Nearhood; daughter, Deborah Nester Quesenberry Lucas; grandsons, Kevin John Nester and Bryan Matthew Nester.
NRVNews
White II, Lowell Ray
Lowell Ray White II, 64, of Radford, passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. He was the son of the late Lowell Ray White and Mary Evelyn Gravely White. There will be no services at this time. The Family is in the care of Norris-Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.
NRVNews
Scott, Antoine “Mike”
Antoine “Mike” Scott, age 45 of Pulaski, Virginia passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023 at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born on December 12, 1977 in Toledo, Ohio and was raised in Christiansburg, Virginia. In 1997, Mike graduated from Christiansburg High School where he...
NRVNews
Nelson, Lynda Bishop
Lynda Bishop Nelson (born Lynda Carolyn Bishop), who filled her life with friends, family, love, and magic, passed away at LewisGale Hospital in Blacksburg, Virginia, on January 18, 2023. She was 78. Lynda was born to Clarence and Maxine Bishop (nee Howery) at New Altamont Hospital in Christiansburg on October...
NRVNews
Four arrested and charged in murder of couple
On Jan. 14, 2023, a male subject was recovered from the New River in the 4000 block of Clark’s Ferry Road in the Delton area of Pulaski County. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. The investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time.
NRVNews
Woman’s Body Recovered from New River
On Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 a female body along with items of evidentiary value were recovered from the New River along the 4000 block of Clarks Ferry Road in the Delton area of Draper. The body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke. This is an ongoing...
