ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse at Venetian on Las Vegas Strip 'canceled'

By KTNV Staff
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EBQyS_0kHYkCVk00

An event that was being promoted as a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled, according to hotel officials.

Flyers circulated on social media stating the event would take place in the Oak Room on Wednesday, Jan. 18 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"You guys aren't going to want to miss out on this one!" Rittenhouse told his Twitter followers.

A spokesperson for the Grand Canal Shoppes told KTNV on Tuesday morning that tenants reached out to officials to announce that the event was canceled.

"We do not speak on behalf of our tenants, but want to emphasize this event did not align with our property’s core event guidelines," officials said in a statement.

According to the event's flyer, the private reception was in association with this week's ShotShow convention, and would provide an open bar with food that was "first come, first served."

Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges in November 2021 after testifying that he was acting in self-defense after shooting three people in August 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

WEB EXTRA: Las Vegas City Councilwoman Nancy Brune

Politics Now host John Langeler interviews Las Vegas City Councilwoman Nancy Brune. She represents the Northwestern part of Las Vegas. They talk about developments, making water resources a primary concern, how the City can help improve our education system and why we may need more than 1 animal shelter.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Aria Resort welcomes Wagyumafia, Japanese pop-up dinner

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Toyko-based restaurant is cooking up to bring an exclusive wagyu experience to Las Vegas. Wagyumafia is coming in hot to introduce an all-Wagyu Omakase-style pop-up dinner. The private dining experience will be held inside Jean Georges Steakhouse at ARIA Resort & Casino on Tuesday,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Salon

Kyle Rittenhouse blames "woke mob" for cancellation of event at Vegas hotel

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 8, 2021 in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Sean Krajacic-Pool/Getty Images) After expressing disappointment over the cancellation of a "rally against censorship" event that was to be held at a Texas brewery towards the end of January, Kyle Rittenhouse has been hit with another shut down that he blames on the "woke mob."
LAS VEGAS, NV
electronic.vegas

Initial list of EDC Week 2023 events revealed

Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) Las Vegas may be four months away, but many of the nightclubs and dayclubs in Las Vegas have begun announcing which artists will perform during EDC Week, set for May 17-23, 2023. All the major nightclubs and pool party venues host event during EDC Week, which...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Architecturally Significant Home in Summerlin Nevada with Stunning View of The Las Vegas Strip for Sale at $5.3 Million

8 Meadowhawk Lane Home in Summerlin, Nevada for Sale. 8 Meadowhawk Lane, Summerlin, Nevada is an architecturally significant custom home with seamless indoor outdoor living in warmth and tranquility, clean lines and impeccable design aimed at taking advantage of the Las Vegas area skyline views. This Home in Summerlin offers 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 8 Meadowhawk Lane, please contact Ivan G. Sher (Phone: 702-400-2400) at IS Luxury for full support and perfect service.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

'Bigger Than Roe' protest held on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Although the Supreme Court overturned the decision last year, women's marches demanding protection of abortion rights took place across the country. One of the most visual marches was held on the Las Vegas Strip. Women and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas Lunar New Year celebrations start this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lunar New Year begins on Sunday which is when the Year of the Rabbit begins. It’s estimated more than 2 billion people worldwide will celebrate the new moon and some of them will be in Las Vegas. Numerous events are planned across the valley...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023

Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 21, 2023 6:45 p.m. With just weeks as governor behind him, Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo will deliver his first State of the State address on Monday. Police: Shooting at southeast Las Vegas valley gas …. Metro police are investigating a shooting at a southeast Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas local turns 20-cent bet into $108K Keno win

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas local turned a 20-cent bet into a massive payday last Monday at an off-Strip casino. According to Station Casinos, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, bet 20 cents while playing Keno at Boulder Station. Station Casinos said the guest picked 10 numbers...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas will soon welcome its first 5 p.m. sunset of 2023

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those longing for more daylight will have a welcome sight next week. The first 5 p.m. sunset of the year in the Las Vegas Valley will be on Thursday, Jan. 26, according to timeanddate.com. The website shows that sunsets in Las Vegas will slowly get...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy