California Inflation Relief: See If You’ll Get Paid in February
If you live in California and haven't received your Middle Class Tax Refund (MCTR) yet, it is on the way. According to the Los Angeles Times, the state has extended the schedule for direct payments to...
Ex-Arizona governor’s illegal makeshift border wall is torn down – but at what cost?
As the wall of shipping crates built in a national forest by the former governor is removed, environmentalists take stock
‘Inside we are all struggling’: storm-bruised California begins recovery
The long road to rebuilding is just beginning in the rain-pummeled state as assessments reveal damage worth millions
As prices soar, border officials are seeing a spike in egg smuggling from Mexico
U.S. egg prices have climbed 60% in the past year, making it tempting to bring eggs over from Mexico, where prices are lower. But those who try to smuggle them risk thousands of dollars in fines.
30 feet of snow? It's that deep in some places in California as snow blankets huge swaths of state.
Snow blankets huge swaths of California, and experts say that's great news amid drought. Here's how and why officials measure snow in remote regions.
