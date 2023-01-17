Read full article on original website
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.
The FBI has apprehended a father wanted in connection with the 2008 murders of his two teenage daughters after he spent 12 years on the run. Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was peacefully taken into custody by agents on Wednesday in Justin, Texas, according to an FBI statement. His daughters, Lewisville High School students Sarah Yaser Said, 17, and Amina Yaser Said, 18, had died, and he had been sought for capital murder.
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a lady who discovered her husband having sex with her own grandmother reacted violently, carelessly driving over him with her car and repeatedly rolling over his body.
Georgia 15-year-old shoots father dead after seeing him abuse his mother for nine years
A teenager who allegedly admitted he killed his abusive father is being charged as an adult. 15-year-old Tucker Gales was put behind bars for the murder of his father Wesley Jordan Gales, 66.
School Bus Scuffle: Parent Slaps Georgia Bus Driver While Kids Climb Out of Window
Parents shouldn’t have to worry about the safety of their kids on a school bus. A substitute bus driver is being investigated after a viral video on TikTok showed children climbing out of a school bus window at a busy intersection. WSB-TV reported that a school bus driver for Paulding County School District in Georgia was suspended after participating in a fight with a parent.
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
13-year-old charged with homicide released with no bail
Laquan Rich-Cabbagestalk is accused of shooting 13-year-old Chase Jones Monday night in the 400 block of Wilson Avenue before 9:30 p.m. in Clairton.
WFMJ.com
West Farmington man donates thousands to dog pound after death
21 News has covered many stories about dog kennels and their plea for help while struggling with limited space and the influx of stray dogs. But for the Trumbull County Dog Warden and Kennel, those issues may come to an end as one local man's dying wish provided them with a sizable donation.
Local business owner pleads guilty to fraud, money laundering
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The owner of a local electronic repair store has pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.The U.S. Attorney's Office said from January 2016 through August 2018, Milton Barr instructed his employees at Ninja Electronics to purchase items that were known to be stolen.That included personal care items, beauty products, and even over-the-counter medications, despite being in the business of buying and selling only electronics.Authorities said Barr would resell the products online, getting payments of over $500,000 from Amazon alone.His sentencing is set for May.
