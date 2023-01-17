PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The owner of a local electronic repair store has pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering charges.The U.S. Attorney's Office said from January 2016 through August 2018, Milton Barr instructed his employees at Ninja Electronics to purchase items that were known to be stolen.That included personal care items, beauty products, and even over-the-counter medications, despite being in the business of buying and selling only electronics.Authorities said Barr would resell the products online, getting payments of over $500,000 from Amazon alone.His sentencing is set for May.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO