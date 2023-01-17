Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Crypto lending unit of Genesis files for U.S. bankruptcy
(Reuters) – The lending unit of crypto firm Genesis filed on Thursday for U.S. bankruptcy protection from creditors, toppled by a market rout along with the likes of exchange FTX and lender BlockFi. Genesis Global Capital, one of the largest crypto lenders, froze customer redemptions on Nov. 16 after...
104.1 WIKY
Investor group requests arbitration against Brazil’s Americanas and 3G Capital
(Reuters) – A group of investors requested a collective arbitration against troubled Brazilian retailer Americanas SA and 3G Capital at the Brazilian stock exchange on Thursday, according to a legal document seen by Reuters. The investor group, known as Instituto Ibero-Americano da Empresa, demanded a provisional compensation of 500...
104.1 WIKY
India’s Adani Group plans to demerge more business; dismisses debt concerns
MUMBAI (Reuters) – India’s Adani Group, controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani, plans to spin off more businesses by 2028 and dismisses any debt concerns, the group’s chief financial officer told Reuters. The corporate house plans to spin off, or demerge, its metals, mining, data centre, airports, roads...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Treasury launches debt limit cash management measures
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday began using extraordinary cash management measures to continue borrowing under the federal debt limit, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told congressional leaders. The Treasury began a “debt issuance suspension period” to last through June 5 that suspends investments in the Civil...
104.1 WIKY
Proterra to cut jobs, merge electric bus and battery production in South Carolina
(Reuters) – Proterra Inc said on Thursday it plans to cut more jobs and combine electric bus and battery production in South Carolina as it looks to trim costs. The electric-bus maker’s exit from its City of Industry facility in California, along with the additional planned job cuts, will impact about 300 roles this year, it said.
msn.com
Who Gets Your Social Security If You Die Tomorrow?
Slide 1 of 8: Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. Most of us never see the first 6.2% of our paychecks. That money goes straight to Social Security, with the primary goal of giving you a monthly retirement benefit someday. But what if you suddenly died tomorrow? What happens to all that money you’ve paid into the system? First, let’s address a common misconception: Social Security doesn’t set money aside in an account for you. Your payroll taxes fund the Social Security trust. Once you’re eligible, you receive benefits from the trust. But the Social Security Administration doesn’t have a pot of money with your name on it. When you die, your Social Security payments will stop. If you die before starting benefits, you won’t get the money you’ve paid in. But sometimes, someone else can receive Social Security benefits based on your record. That’s the case with spousal benefits, ex-spouse benefits and survivor benefits. Another person may be able to receive a Social Security benefit based on your benefit — but they aren’t taking your Social Security. If you have a spouse, ex-spouse or dependents, they may be able to use your record to qualify for survivor benefits when you die. Here’s who gets what. It’s not the usual blah, blah, blah. Click here to sign up for our free newsletter. Sponsored: Add $1.7 million to your retirement A recent Vanguard study revealed a self-managed $500,000 investment grows into an average $1.7 million in 25 years. But under the care of a pro, the average is $3.4 million. That’s an extra $1.7 million! Maybe that’s why the wealthy use investment pros and why you should too. How? With SmartAsset’s free financial adviser matching tool. In five minutes you’ll have up to three qualified local pros, each legally required to act in your best interests. Most offer free first consultations. What have you got to lose? Click here to check it out right now.
Those who earn under around $32,800 will have $0 monthly payments under Biden's Student Loan Cancellation program
Anyone earning less than $32,800 per annum will reportedly have $0 in monthly payments under President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. Under United States President Joe Biden's scheme for the forgiveness of Student Loans, those with annual incomes of less than $32,800 will not be required to make any monthly payments.
104.1 WIKY
Japan Tobacco urged to sell drug unit by activist shareholder LIM
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan Tobacco Inc, the cigarette conglomerate one-third owned by the government, is facing a shareholder motion to sell off its listed drug unit Torii Pharmaceutical Co. to boost shareholder value. Hong Kong-based activist fund LIM Advisors called on Japan Tobacco, in a letter reviewed by Reuters,...
The materialism driving child tax credits and inflation
Democrats in Congress recently have pushed to take the nation further in debt in order to write more checks to families with children. This is a demonstration of Congress at its most materialistic — representatives believe they can buy loyalty by writing checks, even if the recipients don’t need it. Voters should want something better…
A Tesla buyer says he got a $12,000 discount after asking for a reduction on his order following big price cuts
One customer told Insider his request for an adjustment was rejected, but was later informed of a cut that reflected big reductions for new orders.
104.1 WIKY
JPMorgan expects smaller contraction in UK economy in 2023
(Reuters) – J.P.Morgan said the UK economy was expected to contract by 0.1% this year, revising it from the previously forecast 0.3% decline in the gross domestic product (GDP), buoyed by a recent drop in natural gas prices. The UK government is likely to pull back plans to raise...
104.1 WIKY
Fed ‘probing’ for right rate level as prospects rise for ‘soft landing’
WASHINGTON/CHICAGO (Reuters) – The chances of a “soft landing” for the U.S. economy, where inflation declines without major job losses, appear to be growing, Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard said on Thursday, and the central bank is now “probing” for the right level of rates to control inflation without tanking employment.
104.1 WIKY
Amazon’s AWS to invest $35 billion in Virginia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc’s cloud services division said Friday it plans to invest another $35 billion by 2040 to expand data centers in Virginia. Amazon Web Services (AWS) said the new investment will create 1,000 jobs. Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said AWS will establish multiple data center campuses across Virginia.
104.1 WIKY
Aviation leaders hail green fuel as carbon saviour, but wonder who will pay
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Greener fuel is the only way airlines will meet strict global carbon emission targets, executives meeting in Dublin this week agreed, but there’s little consensus on who should foot the hefty bill to ramp up production. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), which uses feedstocks like cooking...
104.1 WIKY
T-Mobile says investigating data breach affecting 37 million accounts
(Reuters) -U.S. wireless carrier T-Mobile said on Thursday it was investigating a data breach that potentially affected 37 million accounts. The company said it identified malicious activity on Jan. 5 and contained it within a day, adding that no sensitive data such as financial information was compromised. However, some basic...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Tesla’s price cuts promise more pain for money-losing U.S. EV startups
(Reuters) – A price war in electric vehicles started by market leader Tesla Inc has made it much more difficult for money-losing U.S. startups like Rivian Automotive Inc and Lucid Group Inc to grab share in an industry competing for shrinking consumer wallets. Tesla’s move last week to slash...
104.1 WIKY
Wayfair prepares to cut more than 1,000 jobs – WSJ
(Reuters) – Online furniture retailer Wayfair Inc is preparing to lay off over 1,000 workers, or more than 5% of its workforce, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Wayfair joins a growing list of U.S. companies – ranging from tech giants and...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. asks judge to hold Shkreli in contempt for flouting pharma industry ban – filing
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Trade Commission asked a federal judge on Friday to hold Martin Shkreli in contempt for allegedly flouting a judge’s ruling banning him from working in the pharmaceutical industry, according to a court filing. (Reporting by Diane Bartz)
104.1 WIKY
GM invests $918 million in U.S. plants for gas engine, EV components
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – General Motors said Thursday it was investing $918 million in four U.S. plants for V-8 gasoline engine production and electric vehicle components. The largest U.S. automaker has a two-prong strategy to ramp up EV production while continuing to invest in its current gasoline-engine vehicles that account for the vast majority of profits and most of its U.S. vehicle sales.
104.1 WIKY
Fed to deliver two 25-basis-point hikes in Q1, followed by long pause
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Reserve will end its tightening cycle after a 25-basis-point hike at each of its next two policy meetings and then likely hold interest rates steady for at least the rest of the year, according to most economists in a Reuters poll. Fed officials...
