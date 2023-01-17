Read full article on original website
Alaska Regional Fire Training Center Rates Change
Holding training sessions and using the available conference rooms at the Alaska Regional Fire Training Center will be more expensive following Wednesday’s approval of City of Kenai Resolution 2023-03. The City of Kenai’s current exclusive use agreement of the facility has expired, creating the opportunity and need for a...
Bethel Defeats Nikiski For Donlin Gold Titles
The championship of the Bethel Donlin Gold Invitational Basketball Tournament was decided in the final games of the tournament on Saturday with the Bethel Warriors defeating Nikiski for the girls and boys titles. Bethel Girls 55 – Nikiski 49. The Nikiski girls advanced to Saturday’s game with a 2-0...
Avalanche Warning Issued For Early Saturday
An avalanche bulletin has been issued for Turnagain Pass and the Kenai and Western Chugach Mountains effective Saturday, January 21. The Chugach National Forest Avalanche Information Center (CNFAIC) in Girdwood has issued a SPECIAL AVALANCHE BULLETIN for the following areas: Girdwood, Portage, Turnagain Pass, Moose Pass, Summit Lake and Seward.
Nikiski Opens Bethel Tournament With Pair Of Victories
The Nikiski basketball program continues its “See Alaska Tour” as the Bulldogs opened competition at the Bethel Donlin Gold Basketball tournament at Bethel High School. The three-day, round-robin format basketball tournament features Nikiski, Unalakleet, Eielson and host Bethel. Nikiski Girls 33 – Unalakleet 26. The Bulldog girls...
SoHi Basketball Falls To Wasilla In NLC Pairing
Wins are hard to come by against Valley schools in Northern Lights Conference basketball; ask the Soldotna Stars. For a second-straight night, the Stars were swept by the Warriors in Wasilla. SoHi Girls 21 – Wasilla 56. The SoHi girls dropped a second Northern Lights Conference game to the...
