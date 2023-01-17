Read full article on original website
Terra Trike offers affordable e-trike, the Charge
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (BRAIN) — TerraTrike's new Charge model features the brand's "lively and maneuverable tadpole layout" at an entry-level price of $3,249. The Charge is powered by a motor from the Danish e-bike motor brand, Promovec. The rear hub motor delivers 43 Nm of torque and runs on a 374 Wh battery mated to a large-display controller. Terra Trike says the Promovec system remains legal for regulated rail trails throughout the U.S.
Confirmed: Someone bought the German motor maker Amprio
NEUSS, Germany (BRAIN) — Although several news organizations have said that they have "confirmed" that SRAM has acquired the German startup motor company Amprio, neither SRAM nor Amprio's parent company will confirm it. That said, as one headline has it, "All signs point to SRAM" as the buyer. This week an executive at the company that owned Amprio, Rheinmetall AG, allowed that Amprio has been sold. He just declined to say who bought it.
(e)revolution Announces Wheel Giant as International Sales Agent
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Wheel Giant will oversee all exhibitor sales for Taiwanese and Chinese manufacturers. [Denver, CO]:...
Built Vs Bought Race: C8 Beats 2JZ Swapped Nascar
Wild Rye Earns B Corporation Certification
BRAIN does not edit, endorse, or fact check these press releases. They are posted as a service to our readers and supporters. Contact us to submit a press release or if you find a posting objectionable. Women’s outdoor brand reinforces its commitment to people and the planet. Sun Valley,...
