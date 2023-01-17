ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers



104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Chelsea’s ‘exciting’ Mudryk could make debut at Liverpool, says Potter

LONDON, England (Reuters) – Chelsea’s big-money signing Mykhailo Mudryk could make his debut at Liverpool on Saturday but coach Graham Potter has warned expectant supporters that the new arrival needs time to adapt. Ukraine winger Mudryk, 22, became Chelsea’s fifth signing of the January transfer window on Sunday...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Ronaldo, Messi roll back the years in nine-goal thriller

RIYADH (Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi transported fans back in time to the heyday of their storied rivalry, as both forwards got on the scoresheet in an exhibition match on Thursday before Hugo Ekitike earned 10-man PSG a 5-4 win over the Riyadh Season Team. While the...

