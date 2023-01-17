Read full article on original website
Related
MLB
Explore the Phillies' Minor League ballparks
The Minor League Ballpark Guides series spotlights each stadium across baseball’s affiliated ranks. Each edition provides ballpark highlights, from concessions to seating options to in-game entertainment to mascots. Ballpark Guides also take travelers through each facility’s surrounding area, encompassing the best places in town to eat or drink, nearby tourist attractions and more. Plan your Minor League Baseball road trip today!
MLB
Who will be the top RHP prospect next year?
Our Top 10 by position lists are rolling out all this week and next in advance of the big Top 100 reveal on Thursday, Jan. 26 (tune in to MLB Network and MLB.com at 7 p.m. ET). Not surprisingly, the lists have evoked some opinions and plenty of questions. Some pertain to top 10 lists, some do not. Enjoy!
MLB
MLB Network's Top 10 Players Right Now at every position
MLB Network kicked off its annual tradition of ranking the “Top 10 Players Right Now” at each position on Jan. 10 when it rolled out its list of the game’s best relief pitchers in the first installment of 10 weeknight specials. Using rankings based on past player...
Yardbarker
Byron Leftwich got gift from Bucs hours before firing
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Thursday, and the move came in an inadvertently brutal way. Leftwich arrived at work Thursday to find that he, along with every other member of the Buccaneers staff, had a painted commemorative football in his locker to congratulate staff members for winning back-to-back NFC South titles for the first time in franchise history, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. Leftwich was promptly informed of his dismissal an hour later, making for brutally awkward timing from the organization’s perspective.
MLB
Here are the best seasons by HOF ballot newcomers
There are 14 new players up for election to the Hall of Fame this year. Let's look back at the No. 1 standout seasons of the careers that got them onto the ballot. None of the group is likely to make it this year -- we'll know for sure on Tuesday, when the Hall of Fame election results are announced. And for some, this will end up being their only year on the ballot. But all of them had at least one Hall of Fame-quality season.
MLB
MLB promotes 10 umpires ahead of 2023 season
Following a wave of retirements of veteran umpires, 10 Minor League umps were promoted to the full-time Major League staff on Thursday. Additionally, seven established umps were elevated to crew chief, including the second and third Black crew chiefs. The largest rookie umpire class since 1999 features four products of...
MLB
Last team to deal a reigning batting champ? Also the Twins
MINNEAPOLIS -- If it was jarring to see the reigning American League batting champion traded away, as became the case on Friday when the Twins sent Luis Arraez to Miami in exchange for Pablo López and a pair of prospects, that’s because it’s the kind of move with very little precedent in recent baseball history.
MLB
Twins acquire López from Marlins for Arraez
MINNEAPOLIS -- After weeks of trade rumors, the defending American League batting champion is, indeed, on the move. The Twins have traded fan favorite contact king Luis Arraez to the Marlins in exchange for right-hander Pablo López, infield prospect José Salas -- previously ranked No. 5 in Miami’s system -- and outfield prospect Byron Chourio.
MLB
5 potential infield targets for Red Sox
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne’s Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In a month, the 2023 Red Sox will be gathered under the warm sun of Fort Myers, Fla. It stands to reason that some of the current holes on the roster will be filled by then.
MLB
The best baseball players born on Jan. 21
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. 1) Brandon Crawford (1987) A three-time All-Star, four-time Gold Glove Award Winner and two-time World Series champion, Crawford is considered one of the game’s top defensive shortstops and has been a cornerstone of the Giants’ organization for over a decade. He had a career year in 2021 at the age of 34, slashing .298/.373/.522 with a career-high 24 home runs and finishing fourth in National League MVP voting.
MLB
Projecting Giants’ Opening Day roster
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In less than a month, Giants pitchers and catchers will report to Scottsdale, Ariz., for the start of Spring Training. Aaron Judge and Carlos...
MLB
Who might White Sox turn to behind starters?
CHICAGO -- The White Sox tweeted out a message that read, “Straight HEAT from the mound” on Wednesday in relation to the statistics accumulated since 2020 by the currently laid-out starting rotation of Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech and Mike Clevinger. But White Sox fans...
MLB
Red Sox, Duvall agree on one-year deal (source)
BOSTON -- The Red Sox continued to re-make their roster on Wednesday, agreeing with veteran outfielder Adam Duvall on a one-year deal worth $7 million, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Duvall can also earn up to an additional $3 million in performance bonuses. The agreement, which has not...
MLB
The potential path for Baty in 2023
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo’s Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. On the morning that Carlos Correa agreed to contract terms with the Mets, Brett Baty -- like so many with a vested interest in the club -- awoke to more than a dozen text messages from friends and acquaintances. As Baty was processing the news, his agent called to confirm that Correa was indeed coming to Queens, set to block him at his natural position of third base.
MLB
Why these Cards are amped for the World Baseball Classic
This story was excerpted from John Denton’s Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Among the many Cardinals players scheduled to compete in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, the levels of pride and excitement are soaring. Adam...
MLB
Royals agree to deal with closer Aroldis Chapman (source)
The Royals have agreed to a one-year deal with hard-throwing reliever Aroldis Chapman, sources told MLB.com on Thursday. The club has not confirmed the deal, which is pending a physical that should happen in the coming days. MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand reported the deal is expected to be worth $3.75 million...
MLB
This young Cub prepared to play anywhere
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The signing of shortstop Dansby Swanson this offseason pushed Nico Hoerner to second base, essentially leaving Nick Madrigal in a positional no-man’s land for the Cubs. He will surely be in the mix for an Opening Day job, but the roster fit is unclear right now.
MLB
'Right around the corner': Early workouts offer hint of spring
IRVINE, Calif. -- It sounds like summer inside the Chapman Baseball Compound in Southern California, where a couple dozen big leaguers have gathered for a week's worth of workouts and events. Gloves pop. Bats connect. Ballplayers chat with ballplayers about -- what else? -- baseball. "Just being around it, you...
MLB
Why Vlad Jr. thinks '23 Blue Jays are a 'more complete team'
TORONTO -- The quick, crushing and unusually cruel end to the Blue Jays’ 2022 season brought with it a reality check. The Blue Jays were good, but being good isn’t enough. The same goes for the face of their franchise, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Guerrero hit 32 home runs...
MLB
Batting champ Arraez traded to Marlins for López, more
MIAMI -- The Marlins on Friday acquired reigning American League batting champion and All-Star infielder Luis Arraez from the Twins for right-hander Pablo López and two prospects, infielder Jose Salas (No. 5 in the Marlins’ system) and outfielder Byron Chourio. The 25-year-old Arraez, who is under team control...
Comments / 0