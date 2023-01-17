Mr. Charles Raymond Odom, age 85, of Hattiesburg. Mr. Odom passed from this life on January 17, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1937. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jones and Son Funeral Home, Richton from 5:30 - 9:00 p.m. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton. Bro. Jr. Carpenter will officiate the service with burial to follow in Odom Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Edwards, Carson Edwards, John Carpenter, Kevin Carpenter, Chris Barney, Tony Creel, and Brian Watson.

