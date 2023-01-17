ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it...
Hundreds join anti-France protest in Burkina Faso capital

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Hundreds demonstrated against France in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Friday, the latest expression of growing anti-French sentiment in the insurgent-hit West African country. Hundreds gathered in central Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to “get out”....
Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days

COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka expects to get China’s backing for its debt restructuring plan within days to help unlock a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, a government official said on Friday, as India pledged further support to its crisis-stricken southern neighbour. The island nation of 22...
Davos 2023: CEOs face challenge over sluggish climate efforts

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – A return to Davos by corporate titans and their bankers after recent record Alpine temperatures has turned a spotlight on just how quickly they are moving to rein in carbon emissions. The number of organisations pledging to get to net-zero emissions by mid-century has soared...
Deputy U.N. chief visits southern Afghan city of Kandahar for talks with Taliban

KABUL (Reuters) – The United Nations’ deputy secretary-general met the deputy governor of Afghanistan’s Kandahar, provincial authorities said on Friday, a rare meeting by a foreign envoy with the Taliban’s leaders in its southern heartland. Amina Mohammed is visiting Afghanistan this week and had already met...
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany must reduce its dependence on China gradually as decoupling from the Chinese market would costs jobs in Europe’s biggest economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday. Germany is working on a new China strategy that takes a more sober view...
Slovakia’s former coalition heads agree to early parliamentary elections

PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia will hold early parliamentary elections on Sept. 30 after the leaders of the country’s previous coalition government agreed on a constitutional change to bring forward the vote from February 2024, Slovak news site Dennik N reported on Sunday. The party leaders moved in after...
Gabon’s foreign minister dies of heart attack

LIBREVILLE (Reuters) – Gabon’s Foreign Minister Michael Moussa Adamo died on Friday of a heart attack, President Ali Bongo said in a statement. Three government sources said that he was in a council of ministers meeting when he suffered the cardiac attack. He was rushed to the hospital and died shortly after midday despite specialist treatment, said a government statement.
World Court says it has received U.N. request for opinion on Israel occupation

THE HAGUE(Reuters) – The International Court of Justice on Friday confirmed it had officially received a request from the United Nations General Assembly to give an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of Israel’s occupation of the Palestinian territories. The ICJ is expected to draw up a list...
New Zealand farmers sour on Ardern’s Labour, complicating new PM’s path

WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Jacinda Ardern won over many New Zealand farmers with effective COVID-19 policies, but the influential rural bloc has soured on her as out of touch, weighing on the chances for the prime minister’s successor to stay in power. Ardern make the shock announcement on Thursday...
Davos 2023: China reopening? Good for growth, but tread with caution

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – China’s declaration that it is open for business was welcomed by attendees at the World Economic (WEF) as a likely boost to global growth, though many also expressed caution over how it could drive up global COVID-19 cases and inflation. The topic of China’s...
Kazakh ex-leader’s Nazarbayev undergoes successful heart surgery – spokesman

ALMATY (Reuters) – Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has undergone a successful heart surgery and his life is not in danger, his spokesman Aidos Ukibay said on Friday. Ukibay’s tweet followed reports by Kazakh media that Nazarbayev, 82, who ran the oil-rich country for three decades, was hospitalised.
Young northern Europeans flock to Spain’s Malaga to work remotely

MADRID (Reuters) – The Spanish city of Malaga and its Costa del Sol surroundings are seeing a surge in people moving in from the rest of Europe as lifestyle and working habits change after the COVID-19 pandemic, according to two of Spain’s largest homebuilders. Aedas Homes said its...
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and U.S

GOREE ISLAND, Senegal (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday spoke of the “unspeakable cruelty” and enduring consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but said she was heartened by signs of progress and renewal in both the United States and Africa. Yellen visited the House...
EU’s Borrell: Europe prepared to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine

MADRID (Reuters) -The European Union’s foreign policy said on Friday some European countries are prepared to send heavy tanks to Ukraine and he hoped a decision to provide them will be made at defence ministers’ talks at Ramstein Air Base in Germany. NATO and defence leaders from about...
Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Netherlands, Belgium, Denmark and Luxembourg have urged the European Union to fix a date by which new trucks and buses sold in Europe must have zero carbon dioxide emissions. The European Commission is set to propose tougher CO2 standards next month for heavy goods vehicles...
US senators, visiting Kyiv, blast delays in supplying tanks to Ukraine

KYIV (Reuters) – A bipartisan delegation of three U.S. Senators visiting Kyiv blasted the delays around Western tank supplies to Ukraine on Friday, with one of them warning of an impending “major counter-offensive” by Russia. The delegation, composed of Republican Lindsey Graham as well as Democrats Richard...
