Broadcasting union Bectu has called for Richard Sharp’s appointment as BBC Chair to be investigated by the U.K.’s Commissioner for Public Appointments. “As a public service broadcaster it is absolutely essential that the public and Parliament can trust the BBC to carry out its duties and appointments free from any real or perceived conflict of interest,” said Bectu head Philippa Childs. “The corporation has been vocal about the importance of impartiality and transparency across all levels of the organisation and in its output, and Bectu members and other staff at the BBC face intense scrutiny to this effect in carrying out their roles. The corporation must be equally scrupulous in applying these standards to members of its Board, who set its strategic vision and must ensure BBC decisions are made in the interests of the public.”

3 HOURS AGO