Lonnie Ray Reynolds was born on February 15, 1938 in Rose Hill, MS. Lonnie went to be with our Lord on January 17, 2023. He resided in Laurel, MS. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Reynolds of 42 years. He is also survived by son, Jeff Reynolds of Laurel; daughter, Kathy (Randy) Gardner of Laurel, and son, Richard (Kim) Reynolds of Gulfport. He is also survived by four grandchildren and one great grandchild.

LAUREL, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO