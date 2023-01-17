Read full article on original website
Lonnie Ray Reynolds
Lonnie Ray Reynolds was born on February 15, 1938 in Rose Hill, MS. Lonnie went to be with our Lord on January 17, 2023. He resided in Laurel, MS. He is survived by his wife, Sheila Reynolds of 42 years. He is also survived by son, Jeff Reynolds of Laurel; daughter, Kathy (Randy) Gardner of Laurel, and son, Richard (Kim) Reynolds of Gulfport. He is also survived by four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Charles Raymond Odom
Mr. Charles Raymond Odom, age 85, of Hattiesburg. Mr. Odom passed from this life on January 17, 2023 at Forrest General Hospital. He was born on June 13, 1937. Visitation will be Friday, January 20, 2023 at Jones and Son Funeral Home, Richton from 5:30 - 9:00 p.m. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Jones and Son Chapel in Richton. Bro. Jr. Carpenter will officiate the service with burial to follow in Odom Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Jason Edwards, Carson Edwards, John Carpenter, Kevin Carpenter, Chris Barney, Tony Creel, and Brian Watson.
James F. (Buddy) Anderson
James F. (Buddy) Anderson of Laurel, MS passed away peacefully at South Central Regional Medical Center on January 19, 2023 at the age of 79. He was born December 13, 1943. Buddy graduated from Stringer High School. He retired as Sergeant with the Army National Guard. He was a hard-working man and had jobs in oilfield sales, construction, owner of Buddy’s Seafood in Bay Springs, MS and truck driver and coordinator for Anderson Construction.
MLK CDC recognizes Dr. King's legacy and promotes healthy community
Several area residents endured the freezing temperatures this weekend and gathered in the parking lot of the Sawmill Square Mall to promote health, wellness and unity as a part of the MLK Community Development Corporation’s celebration of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The MLK...
Alleged father/son shooting takes place on Currie Road Friday
The Jones County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a shooting just after 1:00 p.m. on Friday at a residence in the 100 block of Currie Road in the Currie community. Deputies arrived to find a adult male who had been shot once in the abdomen laying in the...
Crowley scores 25, Southern Miss defeats South Alabama 76-72
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — Austin Crowley's 25 points helped Southern Miss defeat South Alabama 76-72 on Thursday night. Crowley added five assists for the Golden Eagles (16-4, 5-2 Sun Belt Conference). Felipe Haase added 18 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from distance, and 8 for 9 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and five assists. DeAndre Pinckney shot 8 for 16, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 18 points.
