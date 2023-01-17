Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Busy night of hoops and a buzzer beater too
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There were a trio of cross county rivalries all across our region Friday night with Huntington beating Midland, Hurricane getting a road win at Winfield and South Point putting a stranglehold on the OVC. Also, how about a buzzer beater that’s looks unbelievable? Here’s the highlights from all four games as seen on WSAZ Sports.
Body found in Montgomery, West Virginia
MONTGOMERY, WV (WOWK) — A body was found Friday morning in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department says the body was found around 10:30 a.m. on the Tech Marina side of Montgomery. The identity of the body has not been released. This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes […]
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in West Virginia
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at a Beckley Sheetz According to officials with the West Virginia Lottery, the ticket was bought at Sheetz #482, located on North Eisenhower Drive. The winner hit four numbers plus the Powerball. The Powerplay option was not purchased. WV Lottery officials are encouraging the […]
lootpress.com
The Grandest View in West Virginia
GRANDVIEW, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sometimes referred to as the Grand Canyon of the east, the New River Gorge is known for its stunning views. Although the entire Gorge is full of beauty, there is one area that may provide the grandest view of all. Located atop the rim of...
Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors retire
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Two long-time Beckley ARH doctors have retired after many years with the clinic. Dr. Richard Wisman, a physician at the ARH Southern West Virginia Clinic, retired after 42 years in practice and Dr. Syed Zahir, an orthopedic surgeon, retired after 51 years with ARH. After more than four decades in practice, […]
Marshall University Memorial Day bill passes West Virginia House of Delegates
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A bill introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates to create a special memorial day in remembrance of the 1970 Marshall University airplane crash has passed through the House. The bill passed the house with 92 delegates voting yes and 8 delegates absent. If passed, HB 2412 would declare Nov. 14 every […]
lootpress.com
Southern West Virginia School Fair, Family Fun Day to Celebrate Choice in K-12 Education
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – K-12 education options are expanding rapidly in West Virginia and a free school fair and family fun day at the Tamarack Marketplace on Saturday, Jan. 21 will give parents easy access to learning about local options, new and old. From microschools to soccer clubs, 40+...
West Virginia Veteran’s gravesite damaged: ‘I paid for him to rest here in peace’
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A woman in Logan County is heartbroken after she said her husband’s grave was damaged earlier this week by cemetery workers. Gloria “June” Ferguson said her husband, James Ferguson, who served in the Vietnam War, has been buried at Highland Memory Gardens in Chapmanville for eight years. When she came […]
WOWK
What to Expect at the West Virginia Hunting & Fishing Show
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Hunters and anglers are in for a treat, as the highly anticipated West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, makes a return to the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. This year’s event is taking place through January 22nd. We had the chance to speak with Glen...
West Virginia bridge back open after man jumps into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The Patrick St. Bridge is back open on Thursday morning after first responders rescued a man who jumped into the Kanawha River. The outside lanes on the bridge were closed temporarily just before 8 a.m. while police investigated. Charleston Police on the scene say that the man was rescued from the river. All […]
WOWK
West Virginia State University lockdown lifted
UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
wchstv.com
Kanawha County, West Virginia civic activist passes away
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man who was instrumental in making changes to a notoriously deadly intersection in Kanawha County has passed away suddenly. Eddie Belcher made it his mission to see safety improvements at the intersection of Corridor G and Brounland Rd. After collecting thousands of signatures and lobbying the legislature and Kanawha County Commission, […]
WSAZ
Fire damages Huntington home
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire on Thursday night extensively damaged a multi-story home at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and Second Street, Huntington firefighters say. The fire was reported just before 7:15 p.m. Firefighters say one resident was inside but managed to make it out safely. Another resident was on...
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
Fallen Nicholas County deputy honored on West Virginia House Floor
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The members of the West Virginia House of Delegates honored fallen Nicholas County Sheriff’s Sargeant Tom Baker on Friday. House Resolution 5 was adopted unanimously with all 91 members voting yes. The resolution’s text says a copy of the resolution will be sent to the family of Baker. On the […]
woay.com
Big Weather Transition on the Horizon
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A gorgeous day is in the making today. The next in the Pacific train of storms will send a warm front through southern West Virginia Thursday morning with rain. Both Beckley and Bluefield will match or exceed the record high by a degree or so on Thursday afternoon as the sun returns behind the warm front and a gusty southwest wind, with gusts reaching 30-35 mph (40 mph in the highest ridges), accelerates temperatures into the 60s. Secure outdoor garbage cans in advance of the gusty winds on Thursday.
Pre-trial in case of man accused of Ohio, West Virginia murders continued for psych evaluation
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The pre-trial conference for a man accused of a Meigs County murder has been continued pending a psychological evaluation. According to Meigs County Common Pleas Judge Linda Warner’s office, the defense for Wayne Leib Jr. requested a continuance so a psychological could be completed. The pre-trial conference was originally scheduled for Wednesday, […]
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
