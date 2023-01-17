Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Christian Kettel Thomsen appointed Danish central bank governor
HELSINKI (Reuters) – The Danish government said on Friday it has appointed Christian Kettel Thomsen to the job of central bank governor from Feb. 1, taking over from Lars Rohde who announced last year he would retire at the end of January after 10 years at the helm. Kettel...
104.1 WIKY
Turkey summons Swedish envoy over permission for protest -source
ANKARA (Reuters) – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry summoned Sweden’s ambassador on Friday over authorities’ permission of a protest near the Turkish Embassy in Stockholm scheduled to be held on Saturday, a source from the Foreign Ministry said. The source said the Foreign Ministry strongly condemned the “provocative”...
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
104.1 WIKY
India’s aviation regulator fines Air India about $37,000 for unruly passenger incident
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Air India has been fined 3 million rupees (about $37,000) for its handling of an unruly passenger on one of its flights in November, India’s aviation regulator said on Friday. The Tata group-owned airline has faced criticism from the country’s aviation regulator following an...
104.1 WIKY
Slovakia’s former coalition heads agree to early parliamentary elections
PRAGUE (Reuters) – Slovakia will hold early parliamentary elections on Sept. 30 after the leaders of the country’s previous coalition government agreed on a constitutional change to bring forward the vote from February 2024, Slovak news site Dennik N reported on Sunday. The party leaders moved in after...
104.1 WIKY
German finance minister warns against quick decoupling from China
BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany must reduce its dependence on China gradually as decoupling from the Chinese market would costs jobs in Europe’s biggest economy, Finance Minister Christian Lindner was quoted as saying on Sunday. Germany is working on a new China strategy that takes a more sober view...
104.1 WIKY
Sri Lanka expects financing assurances from China for IMF deal within days
COLOMBO (Reuters) -Sri Lanka expects to get China’s backing for its debt restructuring plan within days to help unlock a $2.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund, a government official said on Friday, as India pledged further support to its crisis-stricken southern neighbour. The island nation of 22...
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand’s incoming PM Hipkins says ‘making haste’ on changes in priorities
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – New Zealand’s incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said on Monday that his government would be “making haste” on reprioritising and looking at whether current policies need to be scaled down. Hipkins appeared Monday on a number of New Zealand media after he was...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil declares emergency over deaths of Yanomami children from malnutrition
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s ministry of health has declared a medical emergency in the Yanomami territory, the country’s largest indigenous reservation bordering Venezuela, following reports of children dying of malnutrition and other diseases caused by illegal gold mining. A decree published on Friday by the incoming government...
104.1 WIKY
Hundreds join anti-France protest in Burkina Faso capital
OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) – Hundreds demonstrated against France in Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou on Friday, the latest expression of growing anti-French sentiment in the insurgent-hit West African country. Hundreds gathered in central Ouagadougou on Friday, chanting anti-France slogans and wielding placards calling on the French army to “get out”....
104.1 WIKY
Mexican central banker says ‘it is clear’ economy is slowing
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s economy is slowing, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said on Friday after official data showed economic activity shrank in November and December. Economic activity in Latin America’s second-largest economy slipped 0.4% in December from November and contracted 0.1% in November from...
104.1 WIKY
France’s Macron proposes big hike in military spending for 2024-2030
Mont-de-Marsan, FRANCE (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron proposed on Friday boosting military spending by over a quarter in coming years, saying the hike would help ensure a transformation of the army to respond to multiple potential threats. The planned 2024-2030 budget would enable a “transformation” programme to adapt...
104.1 WIKY
New Zealand farmers sour on Ardern’s Labour, complicating new PM’s path
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – Jacinda Ardern won over many New Zealand farmers with effective COVID-19 policies, but the influential rural bloc has soured on her as out of touch, weighing on the chances for the prime minister’s successor to stay in power. Ardern make the shock announcement on Thursday...
104.1 WIKY
Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelenskiy
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan repeated his offer to mediate between Russia and Ukraine in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday, the Turkish presidency said. Erdogan also offered his condolences for those who died in a helicopter crash in Ukraine on Wednesday, it...
104.1 WIKY
Iranian currency falls to record low amid isolation and sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) – Iran’s troubled currency fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar on Saturday amid the country’s increasing isolation and possible Europe Union sanctions against Tehran’s Revolutionary Guards or some of its members. Ties between the EU and Tehran have deteriorated in recent...
104.1 WIKY
Yellen says a U.S. default could cause global financial crisis, CNN reports
DAKAR/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that a potential U.S. default could cause a global financial crisis and undermine the role of the dollar as a reserve currency. The U.S. government hit its $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, a figure that reflects money already spent...
104.1 WIKY
Kazakh ex-leader’s Nazarbayev undergoes successful heart surgery – spokesman
ALMATY (Reuters) – Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev has undergone a successful heart surgery and his life is not in danger, his spokesman Aidos Ukibay said on Friday. Ukibay’s tweet followed reports by Kazakh media that Nazarbayev, 82, who ran the oil-rich country for three decades, was hospitalised.
104.1 WIKY
UK PM Sunak gets fined by police for failing to wear seatbelt
LONDON (Reuters) – British police issued Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with a fine on Friday for riding in a car without wearing his seat belt in order to film a clip for social media. Sunak, who apologised on Thursday for what he called a “brief error of judgement”, filmed...
104.1 WIKY
Yellen, at former slave port, sees path of renewal for Africa and U.S
GOREE ISLAND, Senegal (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday spoke of the “unspeakable cruelty” and enduring consequences of the trans-Atlantic slave trade, but said she was heartened by signs of progress and renewal in both the United States and Africa. Yellen visited the House...
104.1 WIKY
Intel CEO: new chip plant decision by year-end, not sure to be in Italy – press
MILAN (Reuters) – Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told Italian daily Corriere della Sera on Friday that Italy was only one of several countries being considered to host a new chip plant, and a decision should be reached by the end of the year. In her end-of-year news conference in...
