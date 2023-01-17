ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
pvtimes.com

Nye County records 1 more death from virus as COVID-19 cases fall in Nevada

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations dropped over the past week throughout Nevada, new state data shows. And the good news doesn’t stop there. Hospitalizations for other respiratory viruses also are declining. “Nevada continues to experience a rapid decline in the number of persons requiring hospitalization for respiratory viruses, including COVID-19,...
NYE COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy