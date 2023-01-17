Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Is My Rochester NY Home Worth? Tips & Tools To Help You Find Out!KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
I Experienced My Own Version of "It's A Wonderful Life"Herbie J PilatoRochester, NY
Rochester Celebrities Gathered To Celebrate New Christmas BookHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Winter Home Maintenance Tips To Keep Your Rochester, NY Home In Tip-top ConditionKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
New York State DEC Forest Rangers – Week In Review
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Forest Rangers respond to search and rescue incidents statewide. Working with other state agencies, local emergency response organizations, and volunteer search and rescue groups, Forest Rangers locate and extract lost, injured, or distressed people from across New York State.
Registration Open For Cycle The Hudson Valley 2023
ALBANY, NY – Registration is now open for Parks & Trails New York’s inaugural Cycle the Hudson Valley tour, which promises to be an unforgettable opportunity to take in the rich history of the valley that helped shape America. The seven-day, 200-mile recreational bicycle tour from the Capital of New York State to the Big Apple is scheduled for July 29 – August 5, 2023.
NYS Senator Mannion Presents Proclamation To Oswego County Highway Crew
OSWEGO COUNTY – New York State Senator John W. Mannion presented State Senate proclamations to the Oswego County Highway Department crew that assisted Buffalo and Erie County following the holiday storm last month, praising them for answering the call for help. NYS Senator John W. Mannion said, “When an...
DEC To Hold Community Meetings On Community Air Monitoring Initiative Progress
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) today announced four meetings to provide progress updates for communities participating in the 2022-23 Statewide Community Air Monitoring Initiative. Mobile air monitoring began in September 2022 in Brooklyn, Hempstead/New Cassel/Roosevelt/Uniondale/Westbury, Queens, and Syracuse. This first round of...
Dec Announces 2023 Exam Dates For Licensed Guides Program
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced exam schedules for individuals seeking to become licensed guides. DEC is offering exams for guiding in camping, fishing, hiking, hunting, whitewater rafting, canoeing or kayaking, and rock or ice climbing. “Licensed guides play...
This Week With Claudia Tenney
CNY – Following is a weekly newsletter from Congresswoman Caludia Tenney:. Celebrating the Grand Openings of New Constituent Service Centers in Victor and Oswego. The 24th District is a sprawling and beautiful district, which includes portions of the North Country, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York.
Oswego Health Board Member, Katie Toomey, Elected To Serve On The Healthcare Trustees Of New York State’s Board Of Governors
Oswego, NY – Transforming healthcare at the State level, Oswego Health is proud to share that board member, Katie Toomey, has been elected to serve on the Healthcare Trustees of New York State’s (HTNYS) Board of Governors for a three-year term. The HTNYS board of governors aims to...
NOAA Releases Proposal To Designate A National Marine Sanctuary In Eastern Lake Ontario
CNY – NOAA today released its proposal to designate a new national marine sanctuary in eastern Lake Ontario to recognize the national significance of the area’s historical, archaeological, and cultural resources and to manage this special place as part of the National Marine Sanctuary System. The proposal includes...
DEC Encourages Anglers To Safely Enjoy Ice Fishing This Winter
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today reminded anglers to be safe when venturing onto the ice this season, especially given recent variations in weather conditions. “New York State has been experiencing wide-ranging temperatures and weather conditions, from freezing to fairly...
Gillibrand Announces Critical Provisions For NYS Included In The Water Resources Development Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand announced essential provisions for New York’s water resources are included in the Water Resources Development Act (WRDA 2022), which passed in December 2022. This legislation will enable the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Army Corps) to complete several risk management...
Tops Honors Black History Month With Third Annual Contest For 3rd-8th Graders
Williamsville, N.Y. –Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and Vermont, is pleased to once again announce a unique opportunity for students in grades 3rd-8th grade to shine!. February is Black History Month and for over three decades Tops has been proud to...
Tops Launches Annual Check Out Hunger Campaign
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. – Tops Friendly Markets, a leading full-service grocery retailer in New York, northern Pennsylvania, and western Vermont, is excited to kick off this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign which will run in all of its stores, Sunday, January 15-Saturday February 4, 2023. Tops’ annual Check Out...
Judicial Nomination Turned Into Another Albany Fiasco
ALBANY – As in so many instances in Albany, basic, fundamental democratic processes are frustrated by political agendas and needless dysfunction. This unfortunate reality is again playing out as Judge Hector LaSalle, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s choice to lead the Court of Appeals, was summarily dismissed as a candidate, despite enormous support from lawmakers and legal experts across the board, simply because he doesn’t check enough boxes for radicals in New York’s Democrat Party.
U.S. Gas Prices Continue To Rise
CNY – Today’s national average price for a gallon of gasoline is $3.31, up 3 cents since last Monday. One year ago, the price was $3.31. The New York State average is $3.44, down one cent since last Monday. A year ago, the NYS average was $3.48. AAA Western and Central New York (AAA WCNY) reports the following averages:
DEC Announces Summer Camps Registration Opens April 2, 2023
NEW YORK – New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos today announced that online registration for the 2023 Summer Camps program will open Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 1 p.m. Applications should be submitted through the online registration program available through a link from the...
The NYS Department Of Labor Receives $9.1 Million Unemployment Insurance Grant For Underserved Communities
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced that it was awarded a $9.1 million grant from the U.S Department of Labor (USDOL) to promote equitable access to New York’s Unemployment Insurance (UI) program. The equity grant, part of the American Rescue Plan...
Statement From Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay On Judge Hector Lasalle
ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. The nomination of a new chief judge of the state Court of Appeals is a historic and significant event. It’s unfortunate that Senate Democrats turned it into an embarrassing example of woke dysfunction.
NYS Department Of Labor Launches Campaign Educating Young Workers About Their Rights In Child Labor Violations
NEW YORK – The New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) today announced the kickoff of a new public service campaign to inform young New Yorkers of their rights in the workplace after recent increases in child labor violations. This comes in response to a significant increase in child...
Statement From Assembly Republican Leader Will Barclay On Committee Meeting Broadcasts
ALBANY – Following is a statement from New York State Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay:. “Assembly committee meetings will finally be televised, representing a welcome and overdue measure of transparency to our legislative work. Assembly Republicans introduced this measure prior to 2016, when the law requiring televised meetings was passed.
Oswego County Today
Fulton, NY
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
878K+
Views
ABOUT
Oswego County's Best Read Online News Source. Free, No Subscription.https://oswegocountytoday.com
Comments / 0